OPPO launches renovator project 2021 to illuminate creative dreams





Technology is the art form of OPPO, the world’s leading technology brand. You may know the company from either Smiley Face, the first mobile phone launched in 2008, or the music link collection designed by nendo for earphones and credit card-sized slide phones in 2020, respectively. .. Whether it’s smartphones, audio or other types of smart devices, innovation brands seek the perfect synergy between product aesthetics and advanced technology. Each is guided by the philosophy of “technology for humankind, kindness to the world”.

Would you like to dream of a brighter tomorrow? Join OPPO Renovator’s Emerging Artist Project 2021 – Here.

OPPO Renovator 2021, also known as the Emerging Artist Project, can enter all images with the kindness of OPPO.

These guiding words – technology for humanity, kindness to the world – embody the OPPO Emerging Artist Project, also known as the OPPO Renovator. Innovation incubators encourage young creatives to not only be very emotionally engaged with their users, but, importantly, to help design technology that incorporates art that is beneficial to the wider world. OPPO Renovators aim to drive innovation through a platform that allows young artists and engineers to develop their design work. They aim to brighten the future for both users and artists’ creative careers.

The theme of the 2021 renovator is light, an excellent thing that art and technology can bring to the world. It also symbolizes that young creatives have the power to illuminate the future with innovation. There are two tracks that inspire ideas that bring the worlds of art, science and technology together. It’s art technology and art toys.

Art Tech is for participants to submit conceptual suggestions, creative research, and business incubation ideas on the theme of light. Topics can be interpreted literally or figuratively. Access to knowledge and inventions of items, architecture, physical lighting in a wider area, or new possibilities that will bring about positive changes in the world. In essence, design work must embrace the ever-evolving symbiotic relationship between art and technology.

Art Toys wants artwork focused on the OPPO mascot mmolli. OLAP is the virtual guardian of a young artist’s dream, full of personality and personality. Art toys need to be conceptualized around the image of OLAP, its role in the world, and its ability to interact with others.

Young creatives who apply will receive a variety of perks that are worth a lifetime around the world. Top 100 candidates receive meaningful feedback from expert mentors and advisors, access OPPO design resources, interact with other global artists, receive exposure at the time of OPPO product launch, London Design Festival, etc. Will be exhibited as part of the exhibition at the famous event of. And Dubai Expo.

Below are some of the artwork from previous participants. Please check it by all means.

Renovators will reward participants and their work, including the AI ​​Galapagos Art Project by sichen liu from 2020

Spaceollie by jiehaoli takes the brand’s mascot on a space travel voyage using the OPPO satellite

zhangyue He depicts the hills over there, a geometric world that expresses the harmony between humans and nature.

Jiayu Liu created an installation that traces the sky and contrasts space with architecture and air with the earth.

Holy Night Innovators by jiawei li saw 3D mapping installations emotionally connect people with the spatial environment

