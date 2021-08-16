Huawei will soon increase support for APAC startup ecosystem





Huawei announced plans to invest US $ 100 million to support the APAC startup ecosystem at the first Huawei Cloud Spark Founders Summit, held simultaneously in Singapore and Hong Kong last week.

Huawei said the investment will be directed to the Spark program in the Asia Pacific region. The program aims to build a sustainable startup ecosystem in the region over the next three years. Huawei has helped Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia and Thailand build startup hubs.

At the summit, Huawei also said that the program will focus on developing four additional startup hubs in Indonesia, Philippines, Sri Lanka and Vietnam, adopting a total of 1,000 startups in the Spark Accelerator program to form 100. Announced. To scale up those.

At this summit, Huawei also launched Cloud Plus Cloud Collaboration and Co-Innovation Programs to further strengthen its support for startups around the world.

Asia Pacific Spark Program

At the summit, Huawei launched three additional initiatives under the Asia Pacific Park Program. This includes the Spark Developer Program aimed at fostering a developer ecosystem that leverages HUAWEI CLOUD in the Asia Pacific region. A Spark Pitstop program designed to onboard and support HUAWEI CLOUD startups to accelerate product development. The Spark Innovation Program (SIP) also focuses on driving corporate innovation through the Spark startup ecosystem.

“Startups and small businesses are innovators, destroyers, and pioneers of our time. 34 years ago, Huawei was a start-up with a registered capital of only $ 5,000. Recently, we’re thinking. How can we leverage our experience and resources to help more startups tackle their challenges? Doing so captures the opportunities offered by digital transformation. We can achieve business success and develop more innovative products and solutions for the world, “said Huawei Senior Vice President and Board Member Catherine Chen.

“Today we launched the Cloud Plus Cloud Collaboration and Co-Innovation Program. Through this program, we will support startups with resources worth US $ 40 million, half of which is from HUAWEI CLOUD and half from Huawei Mobile Services (HMS). In 2021, we plan to support 200 startups in the HMS ecosystem and share our network of channel resources with developers around the world to serve 1 billion Huawei device users. We are opening the HMS Developer Innovation Center to support 100,000 HMS cloud native developers. ”Zhang Ping’an, CEO of Huawei’s Cloud Business Unit, has been added.

The HMS Developer Innovation Center aims to develop future talent in collaboration with 210 major universities in the Asia Pacific region.

As we move towards a fully connected and intelligent world, more and more start-ups are pursuing end-to-end digitalization. Huawei’s cloud products help developers and partners integrate accounts, development platforms, app distribution and operations. HMS is currently the third largest mobile app ecosystem in the world, helping many start-ups grow their global influence. Currently, 4.5 million developers in more than 170 countries and territories depend on HMS.

Jeffery Liu, President of Huawei’s Asia Pacific region, said: “Leveraging Huawei’s global customer base and full-stack technology, the Spark program will invest more than US $ 100 million over the next three years to create a sustainable startup ecosystem that creates new value in this dynamic region.”

Good prognosis for startup ecosystem here

One of the biggest concerns for startups today is access to funding. For tech startups, financing is a key factor in developing ideas and getting them started. The COVID-19 pandemic has a global impact on the venture capital (VC) investment climate. However, Asia Pacific (APAC) does not undermine the spirit of start-ups and organizations seeking early-stage financing. The GlobalDatas Financial Deals database showed that early funding rounds had a share of over 65%. This is promising for startups here.

For example, Indonesian start-ups, along with micro and small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), form the backbone of the business environment in Southeast Asia (SEA)’s largest economy, and in recent years have transitioned to a healthy and dynamic start-up ecosystem. Can be seen. .. Indonesia is ready to achieve and drive a strong economic recovery by embracing the youthful business environment owned by the workforce and millennials. In fact, millennial MSMEs will be the main force behind India’s economic recovery.

Despite the potential problems posed by the pandemic for Indonesian fintech startups, the platform is expected to continue to be used due to its user-centered design, convenience and ease of use. This resilience helps startups and the MSME sector survive and ideally thrive with the right capital.

