Sino Biological announced a successful public offering of 4.98 billion yuan and listing on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.

China, August 16, 2021-Sino Biological, Inc. (“Sino Biological” or “Company”), a biotechnology company that provides biological research reagents and related technical contract research services, is a subsidiary of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. Announced that it was successfully listed on ChiNext. Stock abbreviation Sino Biological and securities code 301047. A total of 17 million shares were issued for a total of RMB 4.98 billion raised during this initial public offering.

The successful listing of Sino Biological on the capital markets is an important milestone in its strategic planning for growth. This offering justifies the current business model and portfolio, while at the same time providing a new starting point for the company’s future growth and development, and providing financial support to broadly and quickly extend Sino Biological’s existing capabilities. To do. Dr. Liangzhi Xie, Chairman of Sino Biological, said in a speech at the listing ceremony: At the same time, it improves its competitiveness and profitability. These efforts have multiple benefits for investors, including increased shareholder value, while having a positive impact on social health and well-being. “

As a high-tech company, Sino Biological specializes in the research, development, manufacture and sale of biological reagents such as recombinant proteins, antibodies, genes and media. The company also offers related technical contract research services, including the development, biological analysis and testing of recombinant proteins and antibodies. Sino Biological uses many advanced core technologies to establish a complete technology platform covering research, development, scale-up production and quality control, ensuring high throughput and efficient production of biological reagents. doing. Today, Sino Biological manufactures and sells more than 47,000 off-the-shelf products, including more than 6,000 recombinant proteins and more than 13,000 antibodies. As these products cover different areas of life science research, they provide a comprehensive channel for “one-stop” sourcing of biological reagent products and related technical research services. The company’s products help promote understanding in areas such as molecular biology, cell biology, immunology, developmental and stem cell biology, and facilitate research and development of innovative drugs and diagnostic tests.

In the future, Sino Biological will continue to expand its commitment to innovation, expansion and optimization of existing product and service lines. This is achieved through in-house development, acquisition of key technologies, and aggressive infrastructure growth. This will strengthen the company’s core competitiveness and drive towards the fulfillment of Sino Biological’s mission of advancing life sciences and improving human health.

Sino Biological is an international supplier and service provider of biological reagents. The company specializes in recombinant antigen production and antibody development. The company’s ever-growing product portfolio includes recombinant proteins, monoclonal antibodies, ELISA assay kits, expression clones, cell culture media, and other molecular biology tools. The company also offers a variety of customized services, primarily focused on recombinant production of antigens and antibodies. Sino Biological is working on virology and infectious disease research. The newly launched ProVirTM collection is the world’s largest virus antigen bank, with over 1000 products from 350 strains of virus.

