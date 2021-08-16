PLDT is investing 3.9 billion pesos in a new submarine cable backed by Google and Facebook





Ramon Royandoyan (Philstar.com)-August 16, 2021-3 pm

Manila, Philippines — Telco giant PLDT Inc. Has invested $ 80 million (3.9 billion pesos) in a new submarine cable system backed by Silicon Valley giants Facebook and Google that connect Japan and Southeast Asia.

PLDT said in a statement Monday that participation in the APRICOT cable system, which will be operational in 2024, will increase its network bandwidth capacity and meet the growing demand for new technologies such as 5G.

With a design capacity of 190 terabits per second, APRICOT, 12,000 km long, links the Philippines with networks in Japan, Singapore, Indonesia, Taiwan and Guam. According to PLDT, it features 400G transmission technology and multiple pairs of high-capacity fiber optics.

“The construction of this APRICOT cable system is essential to the Philippine economy, where data traffic is growing rapidly, and is consistent with our efforts to make the Philippines a strategic data center hub for the region,” said President and CEO. CEO Alfredo Pan Lirio said.

APRICOT is the third international cable network system announced by the PLDT Group in the last two years. According to a Bloomberg report, a consortium of four companies, including Alphabet’s Google and Facebook, participated in the construction of the project.

Upon completion of the project, APRICOT will increase PLDT’s participation in the international cable system to 18. It is on top of one terrestrial system that carries data traffic in and out of the Philippines. PLDT previously announced a $ 136.7 million investment in the Jupiter Cable Project and the 9,400 km Asia Direct Cable System. These are expected to be completed by the end of 2021 and the beginning of 2023, respectively.

“APRICOT is the key to strengthening network resiliency as new cable landing stations on Luzon and Mindanao will be built as part of this submarine cable system,” said the company’s vice president and international capital investment. Gene Sanchez, Head of Management, said.

“As cables travel through the east coast of the Philippines, the diversity of submarine cable routes in the Asia-Pacific region will increase,” Sanchez added.

Internet connectivity remains a serious concern in the Philippines, where social media use is one of the highest in the world. Fixed-connection downloads in the Philippines averaged 31.44 megabits per second, with mobile download speeds averaging 22.5 mbps, data provider Statista discovered last December.

PLDT is aiming for a capital investment of P88-92 billion this year.

PLDT’s share price fell 1.25% on Monday, closing at P1,259 each.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.philstar.com/business/2021/08/16/2120372/pldt-invests-p39-billion-new-subsea-cable-backed-google-facebook The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos