PHANTOM X receives high praise and praise from global tech media





Undoubtedly, PHANTOM X is getting people’s attention as the hottest new smartphone on the market this summer. The surge in orders from emerging markets proves that PHANTOM X’s extraordinary features and performance have become a hot topic in the town by consumers. At the same time, the new flagship of TECNO (www.TECNO-mobile.com) has also attracted the attention of the world’s technology media, and has been praised and acclaimed.

The newly launched flagship device from TECNO PHANTOM X exudes elegance in both appearance and technology. Outstanding features include everything from 3D borderless screens with 70 degree curves to colors derived from artistic imagination to stunning glass surface etching textures up to the perfect 36.5 curve angle. included. Needless to say, PHANTOM X has achieved a number of first achievements in the innovation feat in the process. The industry-leading ultra-large sensor can support a great 50MP Ultra Night camera for capturing great photos. The incredible curved glass surface etching texture is completed through nearly 100 tests and dozens of manufacturing processes. Needless to say, the AI ​​virtual assistant Ella is one of the leading offline intelligent devices that can support over 20 features, and PHAMTOM X is just the device you can count on.

Android Authority is a top technology media covering Android-related gadgets with millions of followers. A recent article titled PHANTOM X may be just a work of art (https://bit.ly/3APrVIX), and they now believe it’s very difficult for new smartphones to enter the realm of Android smartphones. But PHANTOM X is broken: artistic design boundaries, top-to-bottom improvements, and well-thought-out futuristic innovations in every way. Besides the exciting name, the article says there’s a lot of fun in this new product line. It was designed for the artists in you.

Android Headlines is another top technology media with a keen interest in PHANTOM X. PHANTOMXFirstLook: The author was amazed at the device in the opening article titled Premium Design with a Sophisticated Appearance (https://bit.ly/37NSFNw). Stunning look and feel comfortable on the hands. In addition, this article mentions the unique design of the PHANTOM X, placing the rear camera module in the center of the back glass rather than in the top corners. This is very impressive and repeats the intelligent design of this smartphone.

In addition, a week after the release of PHANTOM X, the same publication conducted a detailed review (https://bit.ly/3m5EUC0) on hardware, displays, cameras, software, etc., and all the excellent mids on the device. Features suitable for range to high range phones. It looks as stylish and premium as its competitors, but due to its unique design, features and performance, it doesn’t take long for consumers to recognize PHANTOM X as a great choice.

In a review, GS Marena, the world’s top smartphone forum, also states that PHANTOM X offers premium-level features that add value to the device. Meanwhile, PHANTOM X has been featured on the GSMarenas TOP 10 Trending Phones of the Week for two consecutive weeks and is TECNO’s only smartphone to date. In addition, in a weekly poll (https://bit.ly/3g2CUGQ) initiated by GS Marena, PHANTOM X was selected by consumers as the best camera phone. GSMarena believes that PHANTOM X can create some of the best night photos I’ve seen recently, and it’s a remarkable product line in the future.

XDA is one of the largest global Android resources that tech geeks primarily welcome. XDA announces premium PHANTOM X flagship with sophisticated design and powerful camera by TECNO (https://bit.ly/2XwzqGj), a big leap in design beauty and camera performance , And deeply explored the pursuit of extraordinary things. Take care of the user. Ultimately, they awarded PHANTOM X the XDA Recommendation Award in 2021. This is due to the impressive list of specifications with elegant design and powerful camera performance.

As part of its global expansion strategy, this year PHANTOM has been redefined as TECNO’s independent flagship subbrand for the high-end smartphone market, with cutting-edge technology and a vision and impetus for elegant design. As the brand story states, PHANTOM always takes every opportunity to cross borders, reshape things and empower consumers to feel their extraordinary qualities and successful moments of life. ..

First introduced in July of this year, PHANTOM X has swept Africa and boasts excellent sales performance and widespread market recognition. Consumers are particularly pleased with its amazing design, comfortable grip, and unique texture. PHANTOM X will soon be available in Latin America and Turkey, with plans for even more global outreach in the future.

