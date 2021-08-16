New Google Maps and Waze Alternative are now available for CarPlay





If you’re using CarPlay with the steering wheel, the navigation solution is probably Google Maps, Apple Maps, or Waze. These are the three most popular options for people who want to reach their defined destinations faster and more conveniently.

And that’s all because these apps have an incredibly rich feature lineup that’s completely free to use, while at the same time providing a fully optimized experience for your car.

However, Apple’s permission to release its own navigation app on CarPlay paves the way for some new solutions in this category, and this week another important name has been added to the club. rice field.

This is Yandex.Maps, an alternative to Russia-based Google Maps, which currently supports CarPlay and promises a feature lineup that borrows a bit from the largest navigation solution. For example, Yandex.Maps provides advance warnings about traffic cameras, as well as speed limit information and speed warnings.

However, on the other hand, Yandex.Maps has appeared in CarPlay and has a big problem that can be regarded as a lot of very big drawbacks, so it is unlikely to switch completely from Google Maps etc.

CarPlay support is only available with a Yandex Plus subscription, but the parent company has released a special three-month trial to allow everyone to try out this new feature. Needless to say, this app has been developed to provide a fully localized experience, so you must also live in Russia.

After all, with the introduction of Yandex.Maps in CarPlay, this category could continue to grow, and most people will probably stick to Google Maps, Apple Maps, and Waze, but with more choices. Is especially good news for them. Those who want a solution that is specifically focused on the area in which they live.

You can download a new Yandex.Maps version that supports CarPlay from the App Store. Version 13.4.1 is a version that brings a new car-optimized experience.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.autoevolution.com/news/new-google-maps-and-waze-alternative-now-available-on-carplay-167346.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos