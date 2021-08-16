Memic and MedTech Acquisition Corporation Announce Partnership-Med-Tech Innovation





Memic Innovative Surgery, a surgical robot technology, and MedTech Acquisition Corporation, a listed special purpose company (SPAC) focused on medical technology, have signed a final agreement on a business combination.

Upon completion of the transaction, the merged company will operate under the name of Memic, with Maurice R. Ferr, MD, an independent director of MedTech and current chairman of the board of directors of Memic, becoming the non-executive chairman of the merged company. Memic applies to list common stock on Nasdaq. The business combination is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Dvir Cohen, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Memic, said: We believe that the Hominis platform has the potential to transform the way surgeons perform robot-assisted surgery, starting with currently FDA-approved indications, including transvaginal benign hysterectomy. Is an important step in bringing our advanced technology to healthcare facilities and patients in the United States and around the world. We look forward to entering the public market and working with MedTech in the next phase of our journey. “

Chris Dewey, CEO of MedTech, said: Memic’s management team and its destructive, minimally invasive and cost-effective Hominis system put the company in a position of significant growth and profitability. We believe that Memic’s innovative technology, combined with the expertise of a team that has successfully commercialized a medical device company, has potential. Creating great value for shareholders in the next few years. “

Maurice R, co-founder of MAKO Surgical. Ferr, MD said: Hominis can perform robotic transvaginal techniques that previously could not be performed, meeting important unmet needs in women’s health. In the future, we believe that it may be applicable to a wide range of indications including general surgery. “

Company Profile

Hominis received de novo marketing approval from the FDA in February 2021 for use in single-site spontaneous transluminal-assisted transvaginal benign surgery, including benign hysterectomy. It is the first and only FDA certified with a small humanoid robotic arm that provides human-level dexterity, multi-plane flexibility, and 360-degree range of motion to reach the entire surgical site. Surgical robot platform. The company’s first targetable market is over 1 million women’s health treatments in the United States and over 4 million worldwide. The company plans to extend beyond the scope of women’s health to additional applications including general, colorectal, thoracic, oral and transrectal surgery.

Biomimetic instruments are designed to reproduce the movements and abilities of surgeons with shoulder, elbow, and wrist joints. Multiple instruments can be introduced into the body via a single portal, and 360-degree range of motion provides the ability to bend and avoid anatomical barriers, as well as optimal access and working angles. The system’s unique equipment and human-like features allow surgeons to perform directed gynecological surgery using a transvaginal approach. This study shows improved clinical outcomes in patients, including pain relief, recovery time, infection rate, and no visible scarring.

Hominis’ compact, compact mobile design minimizes footprint, requires no dedicated operating room, is easy to dock, and has a short surgeon setup time. Hominis can be purchased at a significant cost advantage compared to other available robot technologies.

Memic has applied for the CE mark on the Hominis system in additional countries other than the United States, with pending decisions and expanded commercialization.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.med-technews.com/news/medtech-merger-acquisition-finance-and-investment-news/memic-and-medtech-acquisition-corporation-announce-tie-up/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos