Google Owners Overview How They Use Revenues from the World’s Largest Corporate Sustainability Bonds





In August 2020, Google’s parent company Alphabet Inc issued what it claimed to be the largest corporate sustainability bond in history. It became clear how they spent 61% of their $ 5.75 billion (£ 4.4 billion) revenue.

Renewable energy and green offices account for 72% of bond spending to date.

When Alphabet Inc issued bonds, all projects supported were energy efficiency, renewable energy, green building, clean transport, circular economy and design, affordable housing, racial equality, Covid-19. We support small and medium-sized enterprises as an opportunity.

The company’s first bond impact report, released late last week, found that renewables received the largest share of $ 3.47 billion ever issued, gaining a share of $ 1.28 billion. I made it clear. The funds are distributed over 42 electricity purchase contracts (PPAs) with the developers of wind and solar projects, with a total capacity of 4.4 GW. These transactions bring the total of Google’s PPA portfolio to 97 contracts, which is equivalent to a total capacity of 10.4 GW.

In the 2020-2021 fiscal year, Alphabet Inc regained its title as the world’s largest corporate renewable energy purchaser from Amazon. Since the bond was issued, Google has joined a new coalition of more than 100 companies seeking to verify clean electricity procurement.

Greenbuilding gained a $ 1.25 billion share of bond earnings, the only margin behind renewables. The focus was to certify 415,000 square meters of offices under the LEED scheme, bringing the company to 1.5 million square meters. LEED certification covers topics such as energy efficiency, water efficiency, operational waste, and overall operational emissions.

An additional $ 640 million was allocated to improve the energy efficiency of the data center, according to the report. Google claims that data centers are twice as energy efficient as the industry average.

Much smaller bowls of $ 15 million and $ 4 million, respectively, are heading for clean transportation and circular economy and design.

To date, the funds allocated for transportation have focused on fleet vehicle migration and the installation of electric vehicle (EV) charging points, with Alphabet Inc currently hosting 3,600 vehicles in the United States and Canada. The company has promised to have charging ports in at least 10% of the total parking space in the new office, and has modified the chargers at Bay Area headquarters to reach this ratio. The office also has a location-specific goal of reducing single-seater vehicle commuting to 45% of staff by 2025.

On Circular Economy and Design, Alphabet Inc’s report reveals that the $ 4 million pot has been split into six waste reduction and conversion projects, but provides only one detail. This means adding a new software system to your kitchen to reduce pre-consumption food waste.

Google faced increasing pressure to increase ambition and action in many of these areas, especially from its staff.

Social spending

Most of the proceeds from bonds issued so far are spent on environmental projects. However, the report also details how $ 284 in fixed income is allocated to move further towards social goals.

With a $ 70 million spending, Google was able to build 1,800 affordable homes in San Francisco, the report confirms. The company’s comprehensive commitment is to invest $ 1 billion in housing between 2019 and 2030. This amount is expected to support at least 20,000 homes.

The $ 81 million was distributed to 2,700 loans to SMEs focused on empowering the black community, including black-owned capital companies and start-ups, NGOs and other organizations that support black entrepreneurs. Part of the funding was also sent to YouTube and allocated through the #YouTubeBlackVoices Fund, which supports creatives.

An additional $ 133 million was distributed to 13,500 loans to other SMEs seeking to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic. US, Canadian and Latin American companies have benefited.

Alphabet Inc states that it will report on bond issuance annually until it is fully allocated.

Globally issued sustainable green bonds in the second quarter of 2020 reached a record high of $ 99.9 billion (£ 75.5 billion), and investors are increasingly paying attention to ESG risks and trying to join the green recovery movement. is.

Sarah George

