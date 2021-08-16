How 500 error codes affect Google Index





Google’s John Mueller answered a question about when Googlebot crawls content infrequently with 500 error response codes. Mueller described a scenario where a 500 response code wouldn’t affect the crawl and the page could be removed from Google’s index.

I accidentally blocked Googlebot and caused a 500 error

The person who asked the question explained that their content delivery system was set up to block bad bots while allowing real human users and legitimate bots to browse the site.

Everything was working fine until I updated the Server Monitoring Suite, and it seems that the previous bot block filters and settings weren’t carried over to the new system.

Later, they noticed that the Google Search Console began listing 500 error response codes in response to Googlebot crawls.

The person asked a question after explaining what had happened:

The tech team asked, “Why does this represent the impact on real users, and why do we specifically look at Googlebot instead of real user metrics to prove that there is a problem here?” rice field.

So, given that context, I have some questions.

The first is to remove technology concerns.

From your point of view, how does Googlebot display 500 series errors? Also, can Googlebot clearly indicate an established … threshold that crawls source content … less based on those errors? “

What is the 500 error code?

The server propagates various status response codes to browsers and bots. These response codes tell you, for example, whether the page request was successful, redirected to another page, blocked, or failed.

The 200 response code signals that the web page request was successful. A 500 response code means that the web page request failed.

The official name of the 500 response code is:

“500 internal server error”

There are other versions of the 500 response code that tell you the specific reason why the web page request failed.

The 500 response code is a bit more common in that it simply means that the page request failed. But that often means that the server is down, but not always.

Google search console and 500 error response

We recommend that you monitor 500 error responses in the search console. This is because it is a powerful indicator that something is wrong.

The server may be overloaded, such as having too many bots to serve web pages.

In this case, the problem is probably due to a misconfigured content delivery network (CDN) that caused Google to accidentally lose access to the web page.

How Googlebot indexing is affected by 500 errors

Mueller provides a useful explanation of the steps Google takes for 500 error codes and the potential for those web pages to be removed from Google’s search index if the errors eventually persist. Provided.

Google’s John Mueller replied:

“It doesn’t have a strong threshold.

But basically what happens with a 500 error is trying to retry them.

And if you continue to see 500 errors, the crawl will be slower.

Also, if you continue to get 500 errors, remove those URLs from the index.

So if you sometimes get 500 errors on individual pages, that doesn’t seem to be a big deal.

Try them again. The index will remain indexed and will be fine the next time you try again. “

Next, Mueller explains that the reason Googlebot slows down crawls is that Googlebot itself is causing server overload.

“But if most of your sites always have 500 errors, you may be having problems, your entire site crawls slowly, and at some point you think it will work: The page is really gone, so delete it.

So this is basically the effect you see there, if you’re talking about a large site and wondering what percentage of 500 errors are okay … I don’t know.

In my opinion, if you see more than 1%, it sounds like something is broken and will probably start to slow down.

But I don’t think there is a strict threshold as we say. So many requests and so many errors mean it’s going to be so slow. “

Monitor 500 errors in the search console

It’s up to all publishers to decide what their daily routine is. For some people it is enough to check the search console once a week. You may be relieved to check the search console once a day in case of contingency.

In any case, the 500 error code is for monitoring the search console. As John Mueller mentioned, a large 500 error can be a flag that indicates something is wrong and requires immediate attention.

Quote

List of World Wide Web Consortium (W3C) server response codes

How does Google respond to the 500 response code? See the discussion at 13:48

