What to expect at the biggest retail tech event of the year





The Indian retail industry is showing unprecedented dynamic movements, but there are definitely positive rewards in the long run. The tough times last year or so accelerated some retail trends (sometimes 5-10 years), facilitating the rapid adoption of technology and innovation.

As retail technology continues to open up incredible opportunities for further innovation, Converge Wal-Mart Global Tech Indias’ upcoming flagship event will be the technology and talent to shape the future of retail. Helps to decipher the following:

What is in the store

The two-day virtual event brings together more than 50 industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and influencers to gain perspective and insight on how to leverage technology to deliver a powerful, personally enhanced retail experience. Share Here are some of the notable sessions and speakers of the event.

Neil Eyal on how to make habit-forming products

In an era of ever-increasing distractions, quickly creating customer habits is a key feature of a successful product. Hooked: How to Build Habit-Forming Products best-selling author Nir Eyal builds a framework for designing better products and shares his years of research in this presentation. This masterclass provides a new way to think about the components needed to change user behavior by studying how the world’s most attractive products bring users back.

Doug McMillon on Global Retailing

Under Dougs’ leadership, Wal-Mart eases the lives of busy families and builds trust with their customers. It makes significant investments in semi-wage, benefits and education, including a debt-free $ 1 / day college program. Wal-Mart is also working with suppliers to help combat climate change and avoid emissions of 1 billion metric tonnes worldwide. At Converge, catch his fireside chats about global retail.

Kurt Keutzer on Artificial Intelligence in the Industrialization of ML and DL

Kurt Keutzer has published 6 books and over 250 peer-reviewed articles and is one of the most cited authors in hardware and design automation. A prominent scholar, founder, and seed capitalist will talk about his core research on artificial intelligence in a panel entitled “Artificial Intelligence-Challenges in the Industrialization of ML and DL.”

Ashwini Asokan on the role of AI in retail technology

Ashwini Asokan, CEO and founder of Mad Street Den, a product designer and cultural researcher, is exploring ways to bring artificial intelligence from science and technology laboratories around the world, apply it meaningfully, and put it in the hands of people around the world. .. She shares her insights in a panel entitled The Role of AI in Retail Technology.

Manoj Kohli and Subrata Mitra Seed to Expand Startup Funds

This insightful session on financing brings together two greats from the VC community. Manoj Kohli, Country Head of Softbank India, and Subrata Mitra, Accel’s partner. SoftBank is a global vision capitalist that operates the world’s largest technology-focused venture capital fund with over $ 100 billion in capital.

Accel is a world-leading early and growing venture capital firm that supports companies such as Facebook and Flipkart and empowers the global community of entrepreneurs.

Jaynti Kanani on the future of payments and blockchain in the retail industry

Decentralized ledger technology reduces the cost and speed of financial transactions in a chat by the fireplace between Polygon co-founder and CEO Jaynti Kanani and Walmart Global Tech India’s Vice President of Engineering Retail and Emerging Technologies, Mrinal Chatterjee. Discuss how it helps. This includes a deeper analysis of the future of blockchain and its impact on payments in the retail industry.

Dr. Geetha Manjunath Breaks New Healthcare Frontier

Breast cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths in women today, and NIRAMAI has developed a new software-based medical device to detect breast cancer much earlier than traditional methods and self-examinations. Their solution is a radiation-free, touch-free, painless, low-cost, portable cancer screening tool. And work for women of all ages. At Converge, Dr. Geetha Manjunath, Founder and CEO of NIRAMAI, will talk about deciphering a new frontier in health care.

Sameer Nigam and Rahul Chari on Building Digital Payments and Financial Services for 1 Billion Indians

PhonePe has most recently become the first player to cross the 1 billion transaction mark on UPI. Two leaders, PhonePe founder and CEO Sameer Nigam and PhonePe CTO and co-founder Rahul Chari, will launch customer-centric products as the company builds India’s most comprehensive financial services platform. And gain insights on how to simplify your payment flow.

Register now for a front row seat to the future of retail technology

Inspire some of the world’s most famous tech disruptors and insights into the latest tech stacks, new physics strategies, hands-on retail and more! Block the calendar and reserve front row seats for the future of retail technology.

