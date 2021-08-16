Online MBA helps technical and entrepreneurial graduates strengthen their careers





By studying an online MBA, you can acquire management skills, build a global network and gain broader business insights without having to move or quit your job.

And these programs are becoming more popular. According to a survey by the Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC), global demand for online MBA programs increased by 44% in 2020.

Here’s how the Maastricht School of Business’s online MBA program helped two graduates develop their careers without a break.

A new perspective on social enterprise — Florisa De Leo Magambi

An online MBA helped Florisa De Leo Magambi (bottom, right) take her social enterprise Kibébe to the next level.

Kibébé is an African lifestyle brand that offers a variety of toys and gifts handmade by Malawi refugee craftsmen using local Kibebe fabrics. All proceeds come from Hope, a non-profit organization that provides vocational training and scholarships to people living in Zareka, Malawi’s largest refugee camp.

Florisa founded Kibebe in 2012 after changing jobs from a corporate job in the UK to volunteering in Malawi. At Dzaleka, she met a talented craftsman who sells handmade items to support her family. The problem was that these items were sometimes archaic and lacked universal appeal.

At the same time, Florisa’s first child was born with a disability, but she couldn’t find a suitable sensory toy for her. She found a market gap.

“These two things came together and I founded Kibebe,” Florisa explains.

“The people around me were very skilled and understood the tastes and needs of people with disposable income. I thought we could make something feasible once we got together. rice field.”

Florisa’s formula worked. Quibebe has become much more popular than originally expected and we are beginning to see opportunities for further growth. But when Florisa worked on her organization’s future plans, she realized there was a gap in her business knowledge.

That’s where the online MBA comes in. Studying online meant that Florisa could access the MBA without leaving Malawi, Quibebe, or her young family behind. MSM stood out with a generous female ambassador scholarship that offered up to 50% of tuition fees to women with excellent leadership experience.

The program’s international cohort was another fascinating feature, and learning from these peers during the program was a real highlight for Florisa.

“They often had a fresh outlook on my day-to-day challenges because they had different worldviews,” she explains. “Qubebe needs to be viable, so it was nice to be in an environment where most people come from a commercial background.”

The online MBA also ignited Florisa, expanding Kibebebé’s reach to the United States and leveraging social media marketing to disseminate information. She is currently considering drop shipping. This will allow the organization to process all orders from Malawi without intervention.

Florisa highly recommends an online MBA to other non-traditional students working in areas such as non-profit, social entrepreneurship, and government.

“The skills taught in the program are the skills that every nonprofit practitioner should have to a certain level,” she recalls. “And getting an MBA did a lot for my confidence.”

Bridging the research-to-management gap — Ferry Winter

Ferry Winter’s chemistry expertise has come a long way in his career at the petrochemical giant Shell. But when he began to take on more management responsibility, he wanted to back up this know-how with broader business insights.

When he moved to the role of general manager in Shell’s catalyst department, Ferry decided it was time to fill the knowledge gap with an MBA. The online program was a natural choice as he traveled a lot for work and had family ideas. And MSM has fully met the bill.

“MSM’s online MBA is as highly valued as schools,” explains the ferry.

One of the most important skills the ferry developed during the program was communication in a business environment. He learned to write a considered response that would generate further discussion because he needed to interact asynchronously with his classmates.

“My writing is much better,” he recalls. “You need to be aware of the number of words and sentences you use and know how to communicate concisely.

“Today, when I work with a team of chemists, I have it in my head.”

Another highlight was interacting with classmates across features and industries. Classmates were able to share their knowledge and in return benefit from the knowledge of the ferry.

“By listening to the experiences of others from the cohort, I really learned a lot,” he says. “It’s fascinating because they work in different businesses and different disciplines.”

The ferry graduated in 2020 and recently took on a new role as General Manager of the Amsterdam-based Technology Center in Shell. He is responsible for everything from community building to external relationship management, site operation and security.

Despite the challenge, he is confident that he has insights from his MBA.

“I expect to use 80% to 90% of what I learned at the MBA every day,” he concludes.

