Seawith will make cell-based steaks for $ 3 per kilogram by the last decade

Korean food technology Seawith aims to sell cell-based steaks to the masses at low prices. By the end of the decade, the company wants to produce cultured steaks at a low cost of $ 3 per kilogram. Immediately after unveiling plans for consumers to debut their first cell-based meat products at a pilot restaurant by the end of 2022.

Seawith, a Korean cell-based meat startup, has set an ambitious goal of producing cultured steaks for just $ 3 per kilogram by 2030. This goal was revealed in a recent interview with Food Navigator by the company’s co-founder and CTO Heejae Lee. -In Asia, Lee also shared how unique algae-based cell culture techniques will be important to reduce costs.

Lee Seung-yuop started Seawith with co-founder Junho Kum two years ago when he completed his PhD at Daegu Gyeongbuk Science and Technology Institute (DGIST).

$ 3 per kilogram by 2030

In an interview, Lee explained that the most expensive part of producing cell-based meat is the remaining 10% of the traditional cell culture medium that the company still relies on. So far, Seawith has been able to replace 90% with its own seaweed-based medium and scaffolding.

Sea with team. (Image: Seawith)

The use of locally abundant algae is not only cost-effective, but also ethical issues related to the use of fetal bovine serum (FBS), which is not without slaughter because it is harvested from bovine fetuses. I will work on it.

The scaffold we have developed is based on seaweed, which can retain bovine cells that grow into steaks and allow nutrients to penetrate deeply into the resulting tissue culture to make cultured meat fillets thicker than 1 cm. can. We have also developed a unique medium from microalgae. It retains the nutritional benefits of algae, in addition to being much cheaper due to its abundance of microalgae.

By 2030, we aim to produce one kilogram of meat for less than US $ 3 per kilogram. This is definitely possible if the technology works properly.

Commercialization of cell-based steak A cell-based meat prototype developed by Seawith. (Image: Seawith)

Seawith states that the Korean domestic market will be the first target in terms of commercialization plans. Earlier this year, the company announced that it would like Diner to debut its first cell-based meat at a pilot restaurant by the end of 2022. You need to overcome regulatory hurdles and bring them to market commercially. Through the food service of fine restaurants.

To accelerate market development strategies, Lee says startups are currently raising new funding to increase production capacity and facilitate regulation and food safety testing.

Seawith plans to close Series A funding next month, with funding expected to be approximately US $ 7 million. We have two main plans … to get a larger bioreactor for mass production to reach the industrialization stage faster and to support all the necessary registrations. [such as] HACCP grade facility and FDA biosafety certification.

However, Seawith is also looking at Singapore and the United States as potential early launch pads until the speed of regulation in South Korea comes out. Singapore has gained a reputation as a regional food innovation hub, famous for its first approval of the sale of cultured meats, and is also home to cell-based players such as Shiok Meats and Avant Meats. Establish a base in the city.

Singapore became the first country to approve the commercial sale of poultry farming in December 2020. (Image: Good Meat / Eat Just) Korean cell-based meat division

Although the Korean farmed meat industry is still in its infancy, Seawith is not the only one working to bring unprocessed cell-based meat to domestic slaughterhouses. Most recently, scientists at Sejong University have unveiled the country’s first prototype of farmed pork and are now competing for the development of laboratory-grown beef.

In Seoul, DaNAgreen, the first biotechnology to develop a scaffold for the biomedical industry, has adapted the technology to create an entire platform for cellular agricultural protein production, from media to bioreactors. The company uses plant-based protein isolates to create FBS-free scaffolding and microcarrier materials.

Based between Gwangju and Seoul, CellMEAT wants to use FBS-free technology to produce all kinds of cultivated meat. We recently raised $ 5 billion in pre-Series A funding to expand and reduce production costs.

Lead image courtesy of Unsplash.

