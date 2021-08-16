Find the right recipe in coding and baking





ID

Name: Roni Aroni

Age: 36 years old

Where do you live: Tel Aviv

Company: Citigroup-Innovation Lab

Job title: Software team leader

Roni Aroni.Photo: Courtesy

Beginners

What’s special about what you’re doing: Within Citigroup, you’re the software team leader responsible for the team that creates the no-code platform for workflow management. Our platform allows users to build workflow-based applications. Our platform is very versatile and can be used to manage the life cycle of almost any type of data. It also provides auditing, notification, and reporting tools.

As part of my responsibility, once I receive the development requirements, I need to break them down into features and tasks, and then divide the various tasks between teams. The team consists of five developers, a product manager, and a QA representative. In addition to classifying tasks, it also oversees the entire development process and timeline, including both architecture and design.

Beyond the fact that my team develops very unique and strategic products, Citi’s work environment brings another exciting dimension to work. Participating in the development of the Innovation Lab gives you the freedom to explore new technologies and make your products creative and innovative.

What do you enjoy most at work? As a development manager, my team and I should always break the development of very complex features into smaller pieces in the most efficient way. We are constantly identifying the features we are working on and the most effective ways to develop and implement feature visibility. In this way, understand how to write your code in the best possible way and make sure it is technically efficient. Apart from the very rewarding and rewarding technical work, my favorite part is managing my talented team. They are very important to me and I enjoy working with them every day and moving forward together towards our goals. These challenges and teamwork on the way to the solution are the most enjoyable for me.

What do you like about working at Citi’s Innovation Lab? I think the biggest advantage of working in the city is being able to work with such a great crew. There are really great people here. They are supportive and very technical. Citi focuses on the atmosphere of employees and the workplace. Great flexibility when it comes to working hours, kitchen snacks and treats, and multiple fun days dedicated to team ties. In addition, as part of our work at the Innovation Lab, we have the freedom to do a lot of research, offer and test new ideas.

Preference-Work from home / Office / Hybrid: Personally, I like hybrid mode. On the one hand, working from home is efficient, avoiding traffic jams and allowing you to perform more tasks without distractions. On the other hand, maintaining social ties between colleagues is of great value. Managing teams remotely is more difficult. Therefore, the combination of the two is ideal.

What did you want to do when you grew up? I wanted to be a lawyer for some reason, but today I found that it didn’t suit me. When I started studying computer science, I realized that this was what I wanted to do and I enjoyed it. I love the creativity of writing code and the fact that it creates something that is worth influencing others.

Roni Aroni in the office.Photo: Courtesy

My daily routine

08:00

Coffee and the beginning. I usually start by checking my email, checking my task board, defining myself what I want to achieve today, and checking all the meetings today.

10:30

At our daily meetings, everyone updates what we do today, what we achieved yesterday, and whether there are any problems or obstacles in our work.

12:00

Lunch break at home I usually warm something up and eat, so if I’m in the office I order something or go to a nearby restaurant.

12:30

Usually in a series of meetings: meetings with teams, customers, product managers, management teams, and more.

18:00

When you finish work and go home, you will have fewer days to pick up your child and will continue to work after your child goes to bed. I can manage my time to meet both my personal and professional needs.

20:00

Have dinner and spend time with the family.

Roni Aroni in the kitchen.Photo: Courtesy

After several hours

What do you do in your spare time? I really like to bake, it’s a hobby I started at the beginning of the Corona era and I’ve been with me ever since. I always look for new recipes and try them out. I like the fact that baking involves accurate measurement of ingredients and a very specific sequence of actions in the recipe. It is important to follow accurate instructions in order to reach the desired texture without ruining the ingredients. You can find common ground between baking and coding.

Apple or Android: Apple, I’ve been using my iPhone for years and have no plans to replace it immediately. I like closed operating systems and really enjoy Apple’s UX design.

What kind of music are you listening to? I love all kinds of music, but most are Israeli music, punk, and many mainstream.

