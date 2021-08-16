Apple and Google still have LGBTQ issues





Sex workers aren’t the only ones to switch apps to keep the queer population safe across MENA. It uses the same technique. In an interview, one lawyer said the queer community would meet using Grindr. If you have security alerts, use more private applications.

If Grindr is the only app that can withstand Apple’s policy changes, you won’t see the option to switch apps. It’s unclear if any apps have been removed since the policy change was announced. Also, the App Store checks app compliance on updates, so you may not know for a while what the enforcement will look like. But you don’t have to predict the future to see what happens if a small app violates Apple’s rules. You can see what’s already happening. Sanctions on Iran have already removed access to certain key technologies used by marginalized groups. And that has led to further isolation, risk and discrimination, along with already serious human rights abuses by the government.

These prohibitions and restrictions […] One Iranian queer has reduced access to communication and networking tools. Others say the app remains viral, despite the risks that some may pose. I knew that some of the accounts in these apps were fake, but when I accessed them I was hoping that someone like me, who lived nearby and could be contacted, would be there. .. [The] The decision to ban Iranian users has killed that hope.

Iran-centric journalist Ro Isfahani also believes to queer people in a high-risk environment. [will continue to bear] Take the brunt of these policies. He is clear about the potential consequences of these seemingly technological changes, and this new policy provides access to the safe spaces that queer people have grown despite the risks to their lives. He said it was certain to suppress it further.

Apple and Google aren’t the only ones afraid of sex. For decades, supporters who equate all sexually explicit material with exploitation or trafficking, such as the National Center for Sexual Exploitation (formerly media morality), have completely equated sex on the Internet. I have suggested that banning is the best bet. Anti-sex campaigners have been tremendously successful lately, with payment card processors such as Mastercard and Visa removing PornHub and Instagram to violent sexually explicit content as part of delicate content restrictions. I equate it with.

Part of that is the result of fears of proceedings (actual or manufactured) resulting from the United States passing the Fight Online Sex Trafficking Act (FOSTA) in 2018. The law on the prevention of sexual trafficking has changed. Compliant with Section 230, the basic law that limits liability for online platforms. While these changes were minor, they caused a great deal of confusion in terms of the willingness of companies to host sexual content. Other events, such as Backpage’s closure and prosecution, limited options for obtaining the consent of adults who want to access sexual content online. But Apple’s policy changes in particular are far more extensive than what FOSTA covers. (Google is approaching the law.)

The intent of Google and Apple is that they are good people who deserve to be able to curate what they see on their phones, and may only see sexually explicit content they agree with. .. Proponents have also worked to make the app more secure for high-risk users. However, due to the existence of NSFW documentation, eviction of services from the App Store forces apps to choose between cracking down on people or not being able to contact them. When they do, LGBTQ people lose, across countries and circumstances.

Afsaneh Rigot is a Principal Researcher in Article 19 and a Technical and Public Fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School Belfer Center. Kendra Albert is a clinical instructor at Harvard Law School Cyber ​​Law Clinic.

