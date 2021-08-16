What went wrong when startup incubators were supposed to be the future of retail?





Over the last decade, consumer brands across the business spectrum have invested in accelerator schemes and startup incubators as a path to future success. But some of them lasted for more than a few years. As part of The Drums Retail Deep Dive, explore what went wrong and what marketers can learn from businesses that stick to long-term plans.

Founded in 2005, Silicon Valley’s high-tech incubator, Y Combinator, has a proud legacy. Through our proud accelerator programs such as Stripe, Dropbox and DoorDash, we can boast an expanded list of companies around the world.

However, with records supporting winners, including Reddit and Airbnb, many companies, including boulevard retailers, have challenged their own destroyers to hatch. After all, in 2012, Airbnb hadn’t yet begun to distort the city’s real estate market, and Facebook hadn’t yet been accused of killing people by serving the US president. At that time, the startup was still cool.

It was that year that Coca-Cola launched its own startup incubator, Founders. Twelve months later, household goods chain John Lewis opened an incubator named JLab in hopes of shaping the future of retail. John Valli, then innovation manager, described the venture as follows: We just wanted to be part of it.

At the same time, Argos launched a startup partnership program to work with potential unicorns on a case-by-case basis. Unilever has launched Unilever Foundry. And Westfield, the company behind the huge London shopping center and many other malls around the world, is in San Francisco with the goal of helping retail turmoil bring ideas to market. Westfield Lab opened. Perhaps railroad operator Virgin Trains also launched a startup accelerator named Platform X in 2017.

Well-known advertising agency Ogilvy & Mather (known at the time) is also active and launched its own incubator scheme, Ogilvy Labs, in 2008.

The model varies from company to company, but in most cases the idea was simple. To provide tomorrow’s market leaders with experience, connections, credibility, and large amounts of cash. In return, legacy brands have the opportunity to guide fairness, healthy ROI, and the long-term future of the market.

The problem is that some of these accelerator programs and innovation labs have been successful up to the current decade.

Unilever Foundry remains strong, but Argos’ startup program did not survive the acquisition by Sainsbury’s. Westfield Labs was spun out and later disbanded following the acquisition of Westfields by Unabail-Rodamco. The Fiz withdrew from the Coca-Cola venture in 2016 after bringing companies such as Wonolo, an on-demand dispatching company, and Weex, a mobile network for millennials, to the world. John Lewis confirmed in a statement to the drums that the JLab scheme was quietly closed in 2019. And Platform X’s journey was shortened along with other Virgin Railways businesses because it couldn’t maintain the UK’s East Coast rail travel franchise.

That’s it for long-term thinking. What was wrong?

Up and down

Nicole Yershon, now the founder of NY Collective, founded and led Ogilvy Labs between 2008 and 2016. This unit makes the agency the center of the technology industry, partnering with related startups and ideally connecting them with Ogilvys clients.

No one really knew the vast range of digital, no one knew about social media or games or mobile or VR, AI, all of this. So we needed a place to get that understanding, and then we needed to build partnerships with the people who started in those spaces.

The program ran a six-month semester connecting agency staff with external partners and clients on topics, big data, or 3D printing. In the early days, it worked a lot, she recalls.

As we know it, the project, which started during the formation of the social internet, anticipates the subsequent epidemic of corporate environmentalism and the so-called metaverse and livestream content of automakers in 19 countries. , Staged a climate change stunt in Second Life.

Ogilvy Labs enjoyed the support of government leadership and justified their investment by several criteria. I had six measures of success: revenue, reputation, retention of existing staff, recruitment of new and diverse talent, relationships and responsibilities.

However, the lab was closed when Annette King, now the CEO of Publicis Groupe, became CEO. Yershon and her four staff are all redundant. At the time, King told The Drum: The work of Ogilvy Labs is now being done as a separate entity, as each institution continues to innovate in collaboration with the entire Ogilvy Group within its own discipline. ..

In retrospect, Yershons’s rating is a bit dull. She canned it because it didn’t bring any income. The agency then faced Brexit’s headwinds, and the cost-cutting debate won the long-term business case. When things get tough, the first thing to start is that you can’t afford to pay for yourself.

John Lewis’s account of the end of JLabs rings a similar bell. Apparently, the incubator did not fit into the latest five-year plan, taking responsibility for discovering the next retail superhero back in-house.

A spokeswoman said: From 2014 to 2019, he ran JLab, a retail innovation program, and was pleased with the high level of interest and success from start-ups. It provided startups with the opportunity to learn from and receive investment from our professionals and business leaders, and in return we learned from them.

Our business is undergoing a transformational period and we have a new five-year strategy. As part of these changes, we reviewed our approach to innovation and formed a new team dedicated to commercial development and innovation.

Yershon suggests that modern retailers are reluctant to make long-term investments in incubators. They constantly look at shareholder value quarterly. They are not looking at long-term thinking, they are looking at very short-term thinking.

Still accelerating

So what is the accelerator program that made it possible? Unilever Foundry, which received a simple request to unleash disruptive innovation, is still doing well. According to foundry global head Baz Saidieh, it helped bring the mindset of market destroyers to one of the world’s largest advertisers.

The greatest success was that Foundry helped drive startup thinking across Unilever and led the team to experiment with new innovations across products, channels and features, says Saidie.

Another example is Barclays, which launched a FinTech-focused accelerator program in 2014. In collaboration with various partners around the world, banks typically offer a 13-week course each year for selected startups in each of their major trading regions. ..

The people selected for the program will be invested by both Barclays and its partners, many later from other departments of the bank. In exchange for fairness, participants in this scheme receive space for training, mentoring, and working. Over the course of seven years, we have worked with over 200 companies.

Mariquit Corcoran, Group Chief Innovation Officer, Barclays, said: The program was started with the idea that not only can we find trends and collaborate with innovative companies, but we can actually create new opportunities. If you find a great technology that you can offer to your clients, customers, or colleagues, take advantage of accelerators to get some of these interesting technologies early and use them in your own customers. You can get better results. client.

The program has evolved over time, but has firmly adhered to its original mission. By working with these start-ups, you’ll be able to discover those new technologies, whether in the retail or card business. [Barclaycard], Our market business or our investment banking business, it’s all part of our real goal.

In Unilever, Saidie says the foundry has adapted well over time, focusing on its original goals. Our team is fully integrated and this is at the heart of our success. Also, we have evolved over the years. This agility has made it possible to provide reliable solutions.

Barclays keeps an eye on Penny, but Corcoran says he prioritizes questions such as: What impact did you have on leveraging new technologies? What impact did we have on supporting the growth and development of the company?

There have been some successes in the process. Flux, a London fintech company that allows customers to create more detailed digital receipts, has been incorporated into the technology stack behind Barclays’ retail banking app. The banking brand maintains a minority shareholder in the startup. And blockchain startup Chainanalysis, which participated in the first New York accelerator program, established itself as a unicorn last year.

Corcoran offers solid advice to brand marketers who want to support the long-term mindset and the principles behind accelerator programs in their business.

First, brands need partners to bring their expertise. Most companies don’t do this as a normal business, she says. In addition, the partnership must be equal. You need to be involved. Accelerators cannot be delegated to a third party.

Being an active partner is just as important. You really need to have people from your company focused on the results you want to engage from start to finish.

I have a lot of time to invest. I was looking for a company that could offer Barclays an innovative opportunity. Barclays people need to be involved. We have to be there, review the company, work with them on a daily basis, and try to build those relationships with our internal colleagues and external contacts. It’s an important part of getting the success and benefits you want.

Being a discipline or being specific to a discipline is another guideline. Corcoran’s Advice: Come up with a description of the problem in advance, target programming … and help address these opportunities.

Finally, she proposes to integrate the program with existing business units. That way, brands can actually take advantage of their work with startups when it’s time to leave the incubator.

Unless you have real business units that can benefit from working with these companies, you won’t be able to go far beyond actually going through the program.

With the Coca-Cola argument in mind, it’s worth paying attention to Coca-Cola. Despite canning its own incubator five years ago, it joined Unilever and Corrugate in April and was established to solve problems related to water management, sustainable agriculture and renewable energy. We supported the program AB In Bev 100.

Obviously, with various buzzword priorities and menu ROI, Coca-Cola is still hungry for startup life.

For more information on retail reinvention, visit The Drums Retail Hub. Here you’re exploring everything from livestreaming e-commerce to AR shopping to conscious consumerism.

