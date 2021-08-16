Why the Lift and Shift Cloud Strategy No longer Cuts It





By Moti Rafalin, CEO and co-founder of vFunction.

Getty

Many companies today rely heavily on legacy business applications for a variety of important business functions. However, over time, neglecting to enhance a company’s technology can result in technical debt and can be too costly to maintain. This technical debt can also cause disruption of customers and businesses, making companies more and more vulnerable to more technological competition.

There are many ways and approaches to digital transformation, but application lifting and shifting were once seen as a practical approach to modernization. Lifting and shifting, or rehosting, is the process of moving an exact copy of an application or workload from one environment to another. This approach was initially appealing to businesses because it didn’t require any application or code changes and wasn’t labor-intensive. And while it may be a great approach for a subset of your applications, for your important ones it’s just a shortcut that you may regret.

Pit # 1: Lift and shift doesn’t take full advantage of the cloud.

Enterprises trying to lift and shift their applications are often disappointed with the results because the lift and shift methods do not take full advantage of the value that the cloud brings, such as scalability and agility. Lift-and-shift methods move technical debt to the cloud, increase maintenance costs, and enhance the ability of an organization to stay innovative and competitive.

Pit 2: Lift and shift does not reinforce a company’s long-term technology strategy.

The lift-and-shift approach is a temporary solution to long-term problems that companies do not anticipate any visible savings in operating costs, with little agility. Compatibility is an important issue with this method, as the original code is likely to rely on older software. Especially when dealing with legacy applications. For example, microservices can be replaced or updated individually without recompiling or testing the entire application, enabling continuous delivery to enhance a company’s long-term technology strategy.

Pit 3: Lift and shift does not promote a team culture of innovation.

Enterprises typically lift and shift workloads directly to the cloud, allowing existing teams to continue operating in that environment. Individual teams across all areas of security, operations, and app development continue to work in IT silos and find no opportunity to improve operations and foster a culture of innovation. By refactoring apps into microservices, companies can organize their traditional IT teams in new ways, and organizational models can shorten R & D cycles and reduce time to revenue.

Refactoring your application into microservices is a surefire way to take advantage of cloud architectures such as resilience and business agility. Microservices are independently deployable, enable great team autonomy, are independently scalable, and improve business agility and DevOps support.

So what’s preventing organizations from modernizing these applications?

Challenges to overcome

Cultural resistance to change is one important impediment to cloud-native recruitment. For many tech professionals, resistance to change stems from the fear of moving to the cloud and losing their expertise. And it’s not just the IT and development teams that need to evolve leadership, they need to support and drive this shift from the top down.

Leaders working on retraining, instilling new values ​​and cultural elements are best prepared for a successful modernization effort. The refactoring initiative is part of this effort. It helps teams move from monoliths to cloud-native platforms, but in the context of something they know about, like Java, it provides a path to the cloud.

Modernization efforts can also fail due to the paralysis of analysis. Bridging skill gaps and understanding the complexity within these slightly spaghetti applications can be resource-intensive, especially when dealing with complex applications, for example, when the people who designed the application are no longer in the company. Can be costly to your business.

It is important to take a step-by-step approach to achieving your business goals. Do not try to complete modernization across all layers of your application at once. For example, if your company is looking to modernize your app’s front end, business logic, and database, start with business logic, split each into services, and then build a micro front end for each service in your application. Systematically move. ..

If you zoom out and think about larger business strategies and fail to modernize over time, IT and developers will not be able to design new products and services that meet the needs of their customers. When innovation is hampered, customer satisfaction is also reduced, companies are under competitive pressure, and they risk losing customers to more attractive products in the market.

Regardless of which method you slice, application modernization should be seen as a strategic imperative driven by business goals, rather than a time- and material-based, cost-focused tactical project. The one-time approach is a disappointing recipe. Develop strategies for continuous modernization now and in the future.

