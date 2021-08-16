Check if your iPhone or iPad is infected with Pegasus spyware





To see Pegasus spyware, you need to connect your iPhone to your computer.

Angela Lang / CNET

Reading reports of active distribution of iPhone or iPad exploits can be daunting. In July, it was revealed that security researchers found evidence of Pegasus spyware being used on the phones of journalists, politicians, and activists.

Spyware can be installed remotely on the target iPhone or iPad, giving the installed individual or organization full access to the device and all the data it holds without the owner having to do anything. This includes text messages, emails, and even recordings of calls. Pegasus was originally designed and marketed by its creator, NSO Group, to monitor criminals and terrorists.

There’s no reason government agencies want to monitor my iPhone usage, but I think it’s natural to wonder if the device is infected when such a report is made. That is, unless they really want to know how much time I spend on TikTok every day. And in that case, they can just ask. (Spoilers: Lots of it.) For curious people like me, there’s a free tool that lets you check your iPhone or iPad with just a few clicks.

For clarity, iPhones or iPads are unlikely to be infected with Pegasus spyware, and according to various reports, the latest update, iOS 14.7.1, fixes the exploit used by Pegasus. However, it has not been officially confirmed. By Apple. However, if you want to be relieved just in case, you need to do the following:

Download and install the iMazing app on your Mac or PC

iMazing recently updated its desktop app to add Amnesty International’s mobile verification toolkit, which was built to detect signs of Pegasus on the device and does not charge users for access to features.

Download iMazing for your computer from the company website. You don’t have to worry about buying an app. You can run a complete spyware test using only a free trial.

Install and open iMazing. Select a free trial when prompted.

The longest part is waiting for the app to make a backup of your iPhone or iPad.

The longest part is waiting for the app to make a backup of your iPhone or iPad.

After installing and running iMazing, connect your iPhone or iPad to your computer. You may need to enter the lock screen code on your device to approve the connection before you can continue (be careful if your iPhone or iPad does not appear in iMazing).

Then scroll down the action options on the right side of iMazing until you find Detect Spyware. Click.

A new window will open to guide you through the process. This tool works by making a local backup of your device (you need to make sure you have enough storage space for the backup) and analyzing that backup. Because this is an automated task[開始]After clicking, you don’t have to get stuck to monitor.

iMazing recommends that you leave all default settings as they are when you click each screen. The tools for advanced users have built-in configuration options, but for most of us (including me), we can get the job done with the default configuration settings.

After completing the basic configuration, accept the tool license and[分析の開始]You need to click the button.

Once the process starts, keep your iPhone or iPad connected until it’s done. When I ran the test on the iPhone 12 Pro, it took about 30 minutes to create the backup and another 5 minutes to analyze. After the backup was created, iMazing had to enter the account password before it could start analyzing the files. Therefore, it is recommended to start the tool and check it after a while.

When iMazing starts analyzing device backups, you’ll see your progress by starting with iMessage and viewing the individual apps you’re checking.This app uses a database of known “malicious email addresses, links, process names, filenames”

When iMazing finishes, you will see an alert showing the results. In my case, the iPhone 12 Pro showed no signs of infection and no warnings.

The alert also includes two buttons for opening and viewing the report. When I examined the report, it contained a lot of random links that didn’t make any sense.

At the end of the scan, the results are displayed in an easy-to-read alert.

At the end of the scan, the results are displayed in an easy-to-read alert.

First of all, don’t panic. There is a possibility of false positives. If this happens, iMazing will ask you to submit a report to the customer support team for further analysis ([レポートの表示]Click to go directly to the file). However, the company suggests if you or your family are active in a “political sensitive situation” and there are positive reports that you will immediately remove the SIM card and turn off your iPhone or iPad. increase.

Again, it’s very unlikely that you’ll get a true positive report, but at least there’s some relief. Double-check these settings for other security tips. To enhance your privacy, follow these steps:

