Real-time report tests corporate tax department





Thomson Reuters, Corporate Segment, President, Sunil Pandita

Getty

Tax authorities around the world are taking technology seriously. It creates some difficult new challenges for multinationals.

With electronic billing and reporting tools that can collect transaction data in near real time, digital taxation has been introduced in dozens of jurisdictions, including Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Hungary and Poland. This upset the script of traditional tax collection methods. Instead of pushing information from businesses to tax authorities, that information is now being pulled by the authorities themselves, even at the time of commercial transactions.

Tax reporting moves from push to pull

And this is just the beginning. New advanced analytics and AI applications are beginning to be used to scrutinize companies and automatically find danger signals and surfaced evidence that can be used to impose higher ratings. To be successful in this environment, companies need to take transparency seriously and adopt the technology and processes needed to deliver it in real time.

Take Brazil as an example. Brazil, a pioneer of real-time reporting, launched Nota Fiscal Electronica’s mandate in 2012, making it one of the world’s first tax authorities to directly request real-time transaction-level reporting of tax information from tax authorities. .. Under mandate, anyone doing business in Brazil must provide the Brazilian tax authorities with real-time electronic filing of all sales invoices and transaction data before shipping goods. With this move, Brazil has effectively incorporated tax reporting directly into its transaction workflow.

More recently, Brazil has also implemented powerful data and analysis tools for mining this transaction data, matching it against all filings from the same taxpayer to monitor danger signals. According to KPMG, the data discrepancies surfaced during this screening process now account for 90% of all audits in the country.

Similar approaches have been adopted throughout Latin America and Europe, and even state-level tax authorities in the United States are now beginning to put them together to enable real-time digital tax reporting. Both California and Florida are proposing new legislation to move municipalities to the XBRL system. This will allow computers and humans to read state and local financial reports. This is the first step in supporting transaction-level reporting in Brazil.

Corporate tax sector under pressure

While each of these initiatives represents significant advances in improving the efficiency, accuracy, and innovation of government tax authorities, it also creates a series of pesky compliance hurdles for companies doing business in multiple jurisdictions. increase.

Brazil, for example, is not only attracting attention as an early innovator of real-time reporting, but also has one of the most complex tax systems in the world. The World Bank and PwC estimate that a typical company spends 1,500 hours each year on Brazilian tax compliance. This is compared to the world average of about 234 hours. Most of that complexity comes from deploying a system that automatically captures the details needed to comply with point-of-sale real-time reports. In real-world business scenarios, the information needed to notify these real-time report data fields comes from different parts of the enterprise, and tax and finance teams need to work closely with technical teams to route processes. there is.

And that’s for only one country. Taking into account workflows across more than 12 countries implementing their own real-time reporting requirements and countless regional and local tax authorities, the challenges quickly begin to grow. Next, we add an unstable indirect tax situation, where local and national sales usage and value-added tax laws are amended almost every day. It becomes clear that companies need to make some changes to the status quo.

At present, the corporate tax sector has already reached its limits. According to a 2021 corporate tax bureau survey, half of corporate tax bureaus say they are short of funds. With the combination of tax reform, digitized tax filing, remote work, new technologies and automation projects, tax experts say they anticipate even more challenges. The largest of all of them is the increased requirements for digitized tax filing and real-time remittances.

In fact, many corporate tax sectors need to evolve to keep up with the rapid pace of government technology adoption. The era of siled data, in-house systems, and quarterly reporting is over. Instead, businesses need real-time access to transaction-level data and up-to-date hyperlocal tax information across multiple departments. It comes down to the battle between innovation and innovation. As tax collection becomes more sophisticated, businesses also need to double their solutions to automatically analyze and calculate sales, usage, and VAT in real time.

