App Store legislation will have a direct impact on Apple and Google





Today’s Top Technology Story:

App legislation

The US Congress wants to change the way smartphones work. And the effort may actually succeed.

Last Wednesday, Democratic Senators Richard Blumentor and Amy Crobshire, along with Republican Senator Masha Blackburn, introduced the Open App Market Law. The dominant mobile operating system. On Friday, another bipartisan coalition, led by Colorado Republican Kenbak, submitted a similar bill in the House of Representatives.

Suddenly, among various legislative, regulatory, and legal efforts designed to limit the impact of Big Tech, curbing the duopoly power of smartphones became a law, and technology platform owners ruled. It seems most likely to challenge the infinite abilities that must be set. Govern their market.

The bill came in April in the Senate antitrust panel, where companies such as Spotify Technology SA, Tile Inc. and Match Group Inc. complained about Apple and Google’s limits, especially 15% to 30% revenue cuts. It originated from the hearing of the controversy. From transactions on mobile devices. This so-called tax, as testified by Spotify’s Chief Legal Officer, Horacio Gutierrez, “is nothing more than an abusive seize of power and the confiscation of value creation by others.” The lawmakers seemed to be sympathetic.

If the proposal is legislated, the iPhone could change dramatically over Android phones. Android phones have long given hardware makers and phone owners the freedom to customize their devices and add competing app stores. But for the first time, iPhone owners will be able to download another app store to bypass Apple or install apps that haven’t gone through Apple’s perhaps rigorous but arbitrary approval process.

App makers such as Amazon.com Inc., Netflix Inc., and Spotify also have the flexibility to circumvent Apple’s savings and direct customers to their websites to sign up for subscriptions. Currently, these apps don’t provide a way for iPhone or iPad users to become members, and companies aren’t allowed to communicate openly about why. As a result, it often confuses customers.

But the biggest impact of the bill is behind the scenes, and will put the legislature’s thumbs up on business disputes that are in dire straits in Silicon Valley and are passing court. For example, the proposed law would give Fortnite maker Epic Games Inc. much of what it seeks in a proceeding against Apple, which is currently awaiting a decision from a judge in Northern California. (Epic wants to use its own payment system for in-app purchases in the game. Case observers think Epic is likely to lose.)

The new law includes Amazon, which has competing app stores, and other tech powerhouses, such as Spotify, a $ 34 billion music streaming giant that has been the subject of intense controversy over unfair competition and crude treatment of artists. Will also be useful. Another winner is Microsoft Corp. So, you might argue that the bill is exempt because the Xbox gaming service is an entertainment console, not a computing platform. It’s no coincidence, but Spotify’s lawyer, Gutierrez, who has led the fight against Apple, is a former Microsoft legal counsel.

And that might be Apple’s best argument in the fight against the Open App Markets Act, which threatens Apple’s estimated $ 22 billion in high-margin revenues generated each year from the App Store. Apple said the bill would threaten customer security and privacy and complicate the simple experience of using an iPhone or iPad.

But the secret behind such a law is that it is likely to simply change the balance of power among existing giants, as well as empowering a new generation of entrepreneurship and competition. .. — San Francisco Bloodstone

If you read one thing

The latest GameOn newsletter explains the diversity of the video gaming industry and why new studios with an overwhelming majority of men continue to emerge. It also revisits the popular conspiracy theories surrounding future PlayStation games.

Other things you need to know

Richard Branson sold a $ 300 million stake in Virgin Galactic a month after inspiring the imagination of the general public and investors in space flight.

Divvy Homes, a startup that rents homes before customers buy, is worth $ 2 billion after an investment from Tiger Global.

The Maltese blockchain company is behind the cryptocurrency that Lionel Messi received as part of a contract with football club Paris Saint-Germain.

Discord, a chat software startup flirting with a sale to Microsoft, is trying to raise money at a valuation of about $ 15 billion, newsletter writer Eric Newcomer reported.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bloomberg.com/news/newsletters/2021-08-16/app-store-law-would-be-a-direct-hit-on-apple-and-google The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos