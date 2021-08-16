The role of non-profit partnerships in social progress





Kevin Xu is the founder of the Human Heritage Project and CEO of the National Rongxiang Xu Foundation and MEBO International.

The Social Progress Imperatives 2020 Social Progress Index recently ranked how countries prioritize environmental and social issues. SPI represents a full-fledged view of national performance on these issues, without regard to the economy. In addition to this, the index also complements more traditional success indicators (such as GDP). Overall, SPI focuses on indicators in three specific areas: the foundation of well-being, the ability to meet basic human needs and opportunities.

For the first time in the existence of an index, we have decades of data. The United States was ranked 28th on the list with a score of 85.7. This is two lower than average, with Brazil and Hungary as the only countries showing ongoing decline. Developing countries such as Ethiopia are on the rise, but their uptrend raises questions about how the United States can move forward.

The answer may be in the country’s non-profit partnership. Dozens of nonprofits have gained significant traction as the United States has recovered from significant elections, racial tensions, and growing environmental concerns over the past year. Now is the time for these organizations to combine their efforts with sustainable business decision makers to put America back on the fastest track for global social interests.

Nonprofit partnerships impact social issues and communities

According to the Aspen Institute, strong nonprofits are essential to their community. They provide essential services, foster community relationships and give residents a sense of belonging. In addition, local nonprofits know the community best so they can meet their unique needs and advocate problem-specific resources in their respective areas.

Specifically, nonprofits partner with businesses to connect with the community. For example, during the pandemic, the US Chamber of Commerce urged employers across the country to support vaccination efforts to stop the Covid-19 epidemic. This type of collaboration sends a powerful message. For-profit and non-profit organizations need to work together towards a common goal.

Nonprofits promote joint commitments between organizations to fight for greater benefit. For example, the Extreme Tech Challenge, one of the world’s most prominent Social Innovation Startup competitions, has partnered with large corporations to help entrepreneurs solve some of the world’s biggest problems. This conscious collaboration example repeats this important point. Successful nonprofits are purpose-driven organizations that can make even more changes by partnering with for-profit companies.

How nonprofits can help improve a country’s SPI score

Declining social progress can discourage some US-based nonprofits. These organizations are probably wondering if their efforts are influencing. However, a strong partnership with the right business can help you achieve some of these desirable outcomes. Here’s how to do this:

1. Accurately reflect the community

As countries continue to strive for social change, nonprofits must understand the needs of the communities they serve. This requires connecting with volunteers and recruiting staff in a way that accurately represents each region.

Diversity and inclusion are important here. Also, if a nonprofit reaches out to a new community, it can be helpful to partner with a local organization to truly influence it. For example, as a member of the Clinton Global Initiative, my company often travels to areas that are at the mercy of natural disasters. This union allows us to directly observe the community and provide better service.

2. Implement a feedback system

Most programs rely on feedback for success, and nonprofits are no exception. Organizations use feedback to learn from mistakes and identify what works.

For example, the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals place responsibilities on countries to achieve the identified sustainability goals by 2030. This includes addressing poverty, inequality, climate change and environmental issues. Countries use SDG trackers to present data from specific indicators to monitor the progress of the SDGs and hold governments responsible for achieving these goals. Partnerships help decision makers keep these initiatives in mind so they can assess the effectiveness of non-profit partnerships.

3. Consider using artificial intelligence to develop new ideas and research

In our involvement with the new World Economic Forum champion community, we are exchanging ideas online. We also use AI research to develop content and other views because of how AI can help organizations collect data, expand research, and gather insights that enhance the decision-making process. AI can automate certain aspects of non-profit activities, allowing organizations to grow, get support, and engage more citizens efficiently.

Nonprofits play an essential role in the social progress of the Americas. Through partnerships, nonprofits can use feedback and accountability to focus on the community. And by exploring opportunities with artificial intelligence, they can keep moving in the right direction.

