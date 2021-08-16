AI Upscaling Classic Metal Gear Solid 2 E32000 Trailer • Eurogamer.net





Coincidentally, of course, on the day that Metal Gear Solid creator Hideo Kojima thinks on Twitter that AI will eventually take over the remastering of older games, Digital Foundry uses machine learning to make a classic. We are releasing a video that updates the release of MGS2. E32000. For my money, the original is one of the best game trailers ever. Also, for a variety of reasons, we have limited opportunities to watch this video in its original way, so we’ll delve into the best archived version. Yes, AI upscaling was fascinating.

The trailer itself is simply incredible today, and for some reason. First of all, it was a real real-time showcase. This is PlayStation 2, creating visuals of unprecedented quality. Before the machine was released in Europe, the real “next generation” was on display. Second, the technology on display wasn’t just about graphics, it was about systems. During the nine minutes of intense activity, I was able to witness environmental destruction systems, AI, stealth, and damage specific to parts of the body. And finally, there was a direction in which a cinematic camera was set up to capture the action. The presentation on the MGS trailer had shades of James Cameron and Michael Bay, probably more of Kojima’s influence. Yes, there was a hint of the story there too, but Kojima wasn’t afraid to insert humor on top of that. The trailer blew us away with its content and finally left a smile on our face.

See what AI upscaling does to the original E32000 Metal Gear Solid 2 debut trailer-includes full assets with analysis and subtitles.

Of course, the fact that the trailer was released in the summer of 2000 means that the distribution of a decent quality version of it was certainly a problem online. At the turn of the century, the Internet did not have a decent video playback platform. To this day, YouTube is packed with horribly low resolution, low frame rate representations of the original assets. At the time, I was working for a PlayStation magazine, and Konami shared a beta SP version of the trailer for covermount DVDs with us, but the tape was returned and only the PAL-converted rendition remained. increase.

Thankfully, however, there are high-quality versions of the assets, albeit in very limited quantities. Konami himself realized that this trailer was something special and released it on DVD in Japan, so I was finally able to watch it at the original 60fps. My colleague John Linnemann lovingly processed the asset in 2017 and shared it on YouTube. The DVD is the basis for an upscale version of AI.

Topaz Video Enhance AI is the tool I used for my work and the tasks I face it are difficult. I have a 480i source. This means that to create a 4K60 version, the deep learning model needs to work with only 240 lines of source images per frame. A recent representation of the tool includes a processing model designed for interlaced sources. In fact, two of them. One is designed for interlaced material from low quality sources such as VHS cassettes, and the other is designed for DVDs and 1080i tapes.

If you’re just a little interested in the game, you should look at DF Retro’s iconic MGS2.

The results are certainly interesting. The text is easily magnified, similar to the HUD elements that Snake sees when using his tranquilizer pistol. The most dramatic is the treatment of Yoji Shinkawa’s iconic artwork model, which will be introduced in a later trailer. Elsewhere, the results are mixed, but always interesting. The internal area shown on the trailer has been skillfully processed and it is actually very noteworthy to see the external shots in the storm dramatically increase the detail. Factors like soldier fatigue that gain clarity and definition are easy to handle, but the way AI models find details in a storm can be belief. The biggest limitation is the fact that MGS2 at the time was field rendered. Only 240 lines were delivered per frame. AI models aren’t trained to smooth out the worst jaggies, and in some scenes they have little gain-just extra clarity.

However, as Kojima says, the future is AI, and tools like Topaz Video Enhance AI are already in use throughout the industry, especially for game remastering. Textures have been “remastered” by AI, but low-resolution rendered full-motion video sequences are greatly enhanced by AI upscaling. The cleaner the original source, the more AI can use it. However, the material has a certain AI look. The output can also be hit or missed. The most limiting thing in my experiment is that there is no actual tweaking of the output image, and the model itself is like a “black box”. As users, we don’t understand how it works and therefore how to improve the output when something goes wrong. For my efforts here, I can’t help but wonder how good the results would be if the training data were entirely from video games.

Ultimately, this technology is very exciting, but it’s still in its infancy and has a long way to go. There are several ways to do deep learning, not only in terms of intelligence, but also in terms of speed. The full trailer is about 9 minutes long, but the process took about 3 hours. It uses AI learning materials without any additional assistance. Nvidia DLSS has shown that more focused applications that are directly tied to the game engine produce superior results that are orders of magnitude faster. In the short to medium term, this method may provide the most interesting and dramatic examples. Deep learning can radically improve the quality of the games we play.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.eurogamer.net/articles/digitalfoundry-2021-ai-upscaling-the-mgs2-e3-2000-trailer The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos