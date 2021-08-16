Every time the Google Pixel 5a leaks, it makes a familiar and boring sound





In the midst of all the Google Pixel 6 hullabaloo, it’s permissible to forget everything about the Pixel 5a. This is the affordable price of the Pixel 5, which was expected to be available soon.

The source leaked an image of the Pixel5a component to the Android police. Apparently, these are shipped to a telephone repair shop in the United States. Perhaps if people start breaking the Pixel right away, a phone repairer is ready to help.

These images are similar to last year’s Google Pixel 4a5G and Pixel 5, showing a smartphone with two lenses and a square rear camera bump that houses a fingerprint scanner just below it.

The 3.5mm headphone jack is still there, and the volume locker and fingerprint scanner are where they were in last year’s handset.

Even Android police say, “The most noticeable difference is that it looks like a ribbed power button.” This proves that there are few changes on this new smartphone.

The battery capacity is also leaking, apparently 4,680mAh. It’s quite large for an Android smartphone, but its sustainability depends not only on capacity but also on software optimization.

According to the site, the Google Pixel 5a will be available on August 17th and it won’t be long to see if it’s correct.

Analysis: Google stuck in a rut

If the Google Pixel 5a is actually similar to the 4a 5G and 5, and therefore quite close to the Pixel 4a (also after 2020), it indicates that Google’s error dominance is not over yet.

These three phones, which Google has been the only one since last year, weren’t exactly scene-stealing smartphones. Their cameras were ok, they had a pretty cheesy design, the performance wasn’t as strong as some competitors, and the batteries on most models were substandard.

The devices are all cheap models and didn’t aim for the premium price that the previous Pixel hit. That’s fine because expectations for low-cost devices are different from those of top-end devices. However, in reality, no phone was so affordable compared to its rivals of the same specifications.

When the news that Google was shifting its focus to mid-range and low-priced phones was first reported, it was exciting because it was one of the most interesting smartphone markets, but three (and soon 4). After seeing the Pixel phone, we should re-prepare the Pixel 6.

Partially revealed by Google, the Google Pixel 6 is like the finest beast with a custom Google chipset and a wider camera range than before.

I’m not very familiar with the Pixel 6 and its Pro-size siblings yet, but I don’t need to. We already know that it is very different from the Pixel 4a, 4a, 5G, 5, 5a. That’s all. We need to know.

