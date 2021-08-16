Work begins at Sandvik Coromant’s new headquarters





Work has begun on the new UK headquarters in Black Country for the Swedish engineering firm Sandvik Coromant.

Birmingham-based developer Stoford leads Halesowen’s project to house a new high-tech innovation and manufacturing hub for metal cutting after signing a prelet lease agreement for the A456 Manor Way’s self-contained parcel. ..

The factory covers 18,015 square feet and replaces the existing warehouse building with a demolished office with 130 parking spaces.

This includes 26 charging points, but the company says it could be placed in all 130 spaces in the future.

Development is being built on land next to Sandvik Coromant’s current UK headquarters, which has been based since 1958, and will be emptied when the new base is ready to be occupied.

David Harbon, UK Sales Director, said:

“We have found that the current space is no longer suitable for our needs, but this new facility will be fully available in the future.

“The state-of-the-art eco-friendly site not only provides the UK staff with a high experience, but also transforms the site into more than just office space.

“Our ambition is to create a true innovation hub for metal cutting in the UK.”

Frontier Development Capital arranged development funding and Beniman was appointed as a building contractor to provide new development.

JLL acted on behalf of Sandvik, and Stford was represented by FSP.

