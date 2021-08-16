Labor relations have become the greatest risk to miners





Protesters occupying a mine truck. Image courtesy of Leard State Forest.

Labor relations are becoming the most significant and significant risk to the metal and mining industry, according to a new report by intelligence analytics firm Alva.

In a second-quarter report investigating the progress of environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues, Alva said labor issues undermine the improvement in mining ESG performance in the second quarter. This report ranks corporate performance based on information provided by more than 200 countries, categorizes it using Sustainability Accounting Standards Board classification methods, machine learning, and topic modeling, and historical trends. It is contextualized with data.

According to the methodology, labor relations fell from the third to the eleventh in the Alvas Materiality Index due to increased industrial activity across the sector. The significant impact in the previous quarter was less than 1%, but fell to -11% in the second quarter, making it the most negative issue overall and the third most influential issue.

The report highlighted the impact of industrial activity on ArcelorMittal, the world’s leading steel and mining company. The company had a serious negative impact as the United Steelworkers in Quebec, Canada, called for a strike and an additional 1,300 employees went on strike across the United States.

Employees of the company recorded the following: We do all the work. They make all the money. The steel business is booming now. All they have to do is give us a fair covenant.

The report also highlighted clashes with trade unions at Glencore, BHP, Anglo American and Colombia’s Serene open pit mines. Last year, mine workers went on strike for three months, and since August 31, the Sintra Carbon Union has gone on strike to prevent up to 56,000 tonnes / day or 5.09 million tonnes of coal from reaching the international market. .. Sintracarbon opposed Cerrejons and proposed a change in work shifts. This will result in the loss of 1,250 jobs.

Similarly, the union leader of the Andina mine, owned by JX Nippon Mining Metals, voted for a strike last week after rejecting the owner’s Codelcos wage offer. Industrial activity is increasing labor tensions in Chile’s top exporters, where members of the giant Escondida mine are preparing to vote on a final wage proposal from the owner’s BHP group.

Labor relations became a major issue affecting miners in the second quarter. However, the Alva report also highlights some positive points, noting that biodiversity has produced the greatest material impact since the fourth quarter of 2020, driven by innovation. As technological advances and new mapping capabilities seduce companies to target undeveloped underwater resources, they become more important as the sector begins discussions on how to mine the world’s ocean floor.

