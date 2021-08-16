Where is Sony’s next PS5 play status?





I will say that. Sony is strangely quiet.

At this point, I don’t think it was a big shock for Sony to skip the E3 as it did in the last few years. Given that the entire show has been handed over to Microsoft and Nintendo and has been completely excluded from the biggest gaming conversations of the year, I agree with other commentators that doing so is probably not a good idea.

But you would expect them to do their own big showcase around that time, and that didn’t happen. Sony gave a State of Play presentation in early July, but it lacked almost all of its biggest franchises. The highlight was the long view of Deathloop. The game is in a strange position to be owned by Microsoft after the purchase of Bethesda, but it was a PlayStation-only timing for a previous transaction. This is a game that appears to be used on the PlayStation for a year before heading to the Xbox Game Pass next fall.

Not yet available is an update for the Holiday Forbidden West scheduled for this holiday. However, more than two weeks ago, the game was reported to have been postponed internally until 2022, which Sony did not publicly comment on.

For the rest of the month, fans are listening to the ground for clues about Sony’s playing status. The rumored August 12th was already going back and forth without doing anything. Now, new rumors say you might hear the State of Play announcement tomorrow. But who knows.

Sony seems pretty uncomfortable talking about games for the 2021 holiday season. The biggest story is that Horizon is likely to be late for 2022. So while it’s acceptable to fans, it’s not always good news. Other expansions include Deathloop, Kena Bridge of Spirits, and Ghost of Tsushima Iki Island. It’s not without anything, but it’s not Microsoft’s Forza Horizon 5 or Halo Infinite.

As I said before, Sony is in a fortunate position to be able to silence the radio almost completely and have no impact on PS5 sales. Due to high demand and a large shortage, the PS5 sold out almost instantly every time it appeared, and this will continue next year. The PS5 will be sold either way, so it doesn’t really matter if the Horizon will land this year or next year.

But how quiet Sony is is strange. They missed the E3 and haven’t done anything like an important showcase ever since, despite being on the verge of a holiday release season. As already reported, their biggest game is probably behind that window. For some reason, we should hear something from them soon, and I hope they consider returning to more regular and substantive updates. And hey, maybe think about returning to E3 next year.

