Young people are in the limelight of FinTech companies amid rapid digitalization





Digital innovation has increased the need for skill-up and skill-up, especially for the younger generation.

The world is rapidly digitizing, with at least 84% of the world’s enterprises increasingly digitizing their operations. This inevitably leads to more work being redundant and more employers looking for professionals with a new era of digital skills.

By 2022, 9% of Indians had jobs that do not exist today, and 37% of India’s workforce had changed radically, according to the 2022 outlook for India’s future jobs by FICCI, NASSCOM and EY. It is supposed to get a job. Skill set.

In countries with the second largest Internet user base and the fastest growing startup ecosystem, FinTech startups are devising new products to appeal to young India. Young tech-savvy demographics in India embrace the innovation of digital payments. They are willing to use their mobile phones to make payments with just a few clicks and taps, beyond cash-intensive usage. When it comes to employment, progressive fintech needs to hedge bets on young employees who are passionate about technology and make a positive difference in the world around them. They need to invest in training programs and various in-house activities to help these young new employees improve their skills and maintain a healthy work-life balance. Pine Labs has an ongoing engagement program with young employees to help them develop their skills. Kush Mehra, CEO of PineLabs, said that continuing regular internal sessions to interrupt work can help reduce fatigue and keep you energized.

Digital innovation has increased the need for skill-up and skill-up, especially for the younger generation. India, one of the youngest populations in the world, has the potential to become a global skill hub, which requires young professionals and employers to make collective efforts. Fintech companies are not only making clear efforts to improve their skills, but are also developing models that maintain their involvement and support their prosperity in the workplace.

In this era of digitally intelligent workforce, it is just as important for young working professionals to improve themselves, gain hands-on experience with new technologies, and stay abreast of the industry. Fiserv is a multi-generational organization and it is very important to develop talent across all levels and ages. At Fiserv, the recently launched YoPro Employee Resource Group in India is specially designed to drive the growth and development of associates in the early stages of their career at Fiserv. Executive Sponsor YoPro.

How Digitization Is Changing Personal Savings and Investment Behavior

We cannot deny the fact that millennials make up the largest proportion of the world’s population, but they have never received serious attention from traditional banks. The younger generation is an untapped segment and has been deprived of the benefits and simplified services they deserve. Therefore, there are some fintechs that are aimed exclusively at young people.

The outlook for FinTech in India is at the height of remarkable evolution, but the credit and banking experience, especially for young people, is far from that of consumers around the world. Today, Indian millennials and Gen Z are accustomed to the best technology products in the world, resulting in a high standard of customer experience. And at Slice, we’re focused on making this shift happen in card space for young people. Rajan Bajaj, founder and chief executive officer of Slice, said it is imperative for today’s financial institutions to build a technical team that can reinvent the customer experience with better products / services. I strongly believe.

Technology-savvy young people like simplified banking and are reinventing the customer experience by being willing to get everything with the tap of a mobile screen.

With the progress of digitalization, the adoption of fintech solutions in Japan is accelerating. This has created a boom in FinTech employment space, but has created multiple employment opportunities for the highly competitive role and rewarded workforce. We are enthusiastic about hiring young professionals from different universities and building skills in the right direction, based on aptitude and enthusiasm. Recognizing work-life balance in today’s hybrid world, we certainly believe that organizations need to focus on personal development and psychological well-being in these difficult times. At Lupifi, we work with maximum flexibility in working hours and locations, working with everyone in ways that define undefined vacations, mental health support, counseling, and care for each other to make young teams feel at home. increase. Rupifi’s head people operation.

