What is the best retail experience out there?Drums ask industry experts





From the world of Gucci’s Metaverse to sophisticated checkouts at UNIQLO to the ever-changing flannel design, to launch The Drums Retail Deep Dive, we’re an industry expert on their outstanding retail experience. I caught up with.

Naeiri Zargarian, Strategy Director, Interbrand

One of the retail spaces that always surprises me is the small spinning lab space (located at 122 Greene St in New York) next to SoHo’s flagship store. This little store is completely redesigned every few months to capture the brand image of the collaboration and focus on the product line and collection.

This means everything from exterior paint, graphics, windows to a whole new interior design. Even hooks and hangers have nothing left from the previous concept. Today, this space is being used to showcase Virgil Ablohs’ latest men’s collection. Before that, it was the By the Pool concept for summer beachwear (featuring tiles that make the pool look like it’s underwater).

This spinning imagination proves that Louis Vuitton is committed to artistry and experimentation (and its power). Taken merchandising to the next level and created for the Instagram era. From a brand perspective, Louis Vuitton remixes the iconic elements of the brand rather than being overly valuable about this historic home (that other luxury brands are struggling with) and of the raw brand. It also shows an interest in playing with ingredients.

SEEN Group, Director of Global Strategy, Natasha Hulme

If IRL shopping is low, I would like to take that into account. Department stores prioritize innovative experiences to keep customers in the store longer, and shop floors become more conceptual to keep things interesting.

Flannel is a really great example of this. Flannels has built a retail experience, unlike traditional cosmetology halls, which are completely guided by the politics of which brand of real estate goes where. Instead, Flannels Beauty is based on a modern understanding of how consumers approach cosmetology and the challenges consumers face traditionally unanswered by cosmetology halls.

Flannels has reinvented traditional beauty halls to address modern consumer thinking and reflect how consumers want to buy multiple brands, products and prices at once. We also introduce the world’s first beauty exchange room. These are interactive, digitally connected private spaces designed to allow consumers to test, try, and try their products before they buy.

The brand has also introduced a beauty bar. The space offers the latest trends, products and a menu of special beauty collaborations, where you can enjoy a cup of coffee or a cocktail. The bar also provides a cosmetology hot desk to support and collaborate with local cosmetologists and provides a place for the finest salon professionals most hit by the pandemic.

While many brands are driving the digital experience and leveraging innovation in-store to improve the experience, Flannels is back on track.

Lively CEO and Founder Mike White

With the advent of Tesla, the retail experience has changed forever. Imposing a significant challenge to the automotive industry’s approach to dealers, the brand abandoned its suburban showroom in favor of the existence of a high street with a technology-driven streamlined marketing-to-sales process. The online content was fascinating and I received an in-store invitation the moment I was interested.

And this wasn’t a normal store either … this was Tesla’s experience and the space was used wisely. Think of it as an interactive wall and a car. The person you treated felt more like a designer than a sales person. And before you knew it, you were designing your car in the app before the test drive. The design and quote were emailed immediately. A seamless, highly personalized experience from start to finish.

Tesla’s approach has directly led to industry innovation. Even better, with the technology currently in use available to people at home, car brands have begun to bring you a retail experience.

The future of retail is in this balance of reality and imagination. And interestingly, as the world moves between physical and virtual in the last 18 months, brands have found that hybrid experiences are the most powerful way to attract an audience.

AMV BBDO, Strategy Director, Sam Williams

While many dismiss them as a niche, Lush now has more than 1,000 stores worldwide and continues to be impressed with its retail experience.

Whether you like it or hate it, visiting one of the stores after a year of online shopping is definitely a feast of all five senses. Your visit has an almost theatrical element, with some oversized sinks and colorful live demonstrations with experience parcels. Customers are actively encouraged to interact with the product, and the brand recently integrated Lush lenses into its mobile app. This allows you to dig deeper into the story and ingredients of your product in an innovative way to achieve an ethical and transparent approach.

But what really stands out to me is not the state-of-the-art technology, but the continued focus on outstanding customer service. We are delighted to be back in the store and experience the enthusiasm and openness offered by Lush employees. The Lush team feels a strong connection with the brand. As such, they are known to constantly travel that extra distance and strive to create friendly and memorable personal interactions with shoppers who are borrowing on the basis of money alone. I’ll be back more.

Ed Cox, co-founder and managing director of Yonder Media, part of Beyond Collective

Brands that are experimenting with new routes to the market and creating richer online shopping experiences that make digital more physical and easier to shop at this time as a guarantee of the future of increasingly hybrid shopping behavior. It stands out for me.

Gucci is at the forefront and center of this trend. With a lot of coverage in the spring as a digital-only trainer, he continues to immerse himself in the gaming platform through interesting collaborations such as The North Face within Pokemon Go, partnerships within Roblox, and a wider range of esports. These initiatives include both paid and FOC items, so Gucci seems to be using depth and breadth to explore, test, and learn the potential of digital-only products. With Burberry launching its first NFT in a gaming partnership, these platforms look like testbeds in support of innovation in this area.

Tom Belt, Experience Partner, Wunderman Thompson UK

Often, the best experience is when the mundane turns into magic. UNIQLO has achieved this with a self-service checkout. The days of being asked to scan items just because horrifying words interrupt the process are over: unexpected items in the bagging area. At UNIQLO, simply place an item in your basket and each item will be individually recognized and instantly added to your invoice. This not only makes life simpler and faster, but also adds play and creates an experience that must be seen in order to be believed.

