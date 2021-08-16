Review: Fitbit Luxe, Stylish Activity Tracker





Corey Gaskin

In fitness wearable games, it’s hard to provide what everyone wants. That’s why Garmin offers a seemingly endless watch, and Apple currently sells more than two Apple Watches. Fitbit also has a number of wearables that the company hopes to someday detect early symptoms of COVID-19, from child-centric trackers to smartwatches.

For $ 150, the Fitbit Luxe is a fitness tracker focused on the latest style of the latter. It seeks to offer some smartwatch luxury with a device that looks like a jewel. Luxe is a cute tracker, but there are some suspicious choices and oversights to note that it’s unique to Fitbit devices.

If you’re looking for an ultra-casual fitness tracker and a stylish smart device for your wrist, Fitbit Luxe could be one of your best options. However, if you want to be active and stay active, it’s a good idea to look elsewhere.

Its stylish, arguably Fitbit Luxe (Ars Technica can get paid for sales through affiliate programs from the links in this post.) The look is the main attraction of Fitbit Luxe, and the special edition is especially impressive. .. Made by California-based jewelery brand Gorjana, the stainless steel golden hoodie link bracelet has a golden body attached to it, making it a perfect jewelery item. When exercising, it’s a good idea to replace it with the included silicone band, but as Fitbit points out, the Gorjana bracelet can discolor after a long period of sweating.

This special edition gets an additional $ 50 in addition to the Luxes base price. Alternatively, you can purchase the link bracelet individually for $ 100. Above all, you can choose from leather and stainless steel bands.

If style is important for this type of device, consider these relatively expensive accessories. Otherwise, the base price is $ 150, which is $ 50 higher than if it weren’t equipped but worked as well. FitbitInspire2 can be a sweet spot between style and cost. Not everyone wants an activity tracker like the LIVESTRONG bracelet with a screen.

Luxes’ vibrant and colorful OLED touchscreen is another big aesthetic difference from the Inspire 2. Compared to Inspire’s black-and-white OLED, the Luxe screen adds depth and vibrancy with black black and pop colors when the screen is on. .. This contributes to the Luxes high-end look and feel. It’s a small screen less than an inch, but thankfully, it doesn’t feel cramped to read the information quickly.

Adjustable and fashionable, it costs $ 50 more than the base Luxe with a silicone band.

Prolonged contact with sweat can discolor the jewelery, so the silicone band should be replaced for training.

OLED displays provide nice pop colors.

And it looks even more like a bracelet with the screen off.

Even with the use of silicone bands, it maintains a versatile aesthetic.

User interface and performance

It’s the Luxes user interface that makes things a little annoying. Fitbits wasn’t home to the most intuitive wearable UI, but by combining the simple carousel-based UI of a typical fitness tracker with the more common smartwatch features, Fitbit makes things easier to use. I did a decent job of doing it. However, it has some drawbacks.

The first thing you notice is that Luxes is slow to respond to input. This is the complete step behind a swipe or tap gesture. Whether it’s by design or not, and whether or not you deal with the fact that your fingers cover the entire screen when manipulating, it ultimately feels delayed and cheap. Even after getting used to the delay, slowing down can double your input.

Small quirks like the double tap gesture needed to get back to the home screen take some getting used to. In that case, you need to target the top of the screen to avoid typos, but this works fine if you get the hang of it.

The most frustrating oversight deals with motor function. When you start a swimming activity in Luxe, the screen automatically locks from any further input until the tap combination is achieved, but there is no lock option for other activities. But as a boxer, this is a feature I rely heavily on.

In fact, this oversight makes Luxe completely useless for kickboxing. Kickboxing is an activity that is preloaded on the tracker by default. Unless you’re shadow kickboxing, that is, you don’t use bags and gloves, this activity mode, like me, always triggers input in gloves. Nine of the ten boxing sessions, Luxe messed up my tracking by suspending or canceling activity.

There is also no ability to control music from Luxe. Also, there is no way to run an activity tracking session in the background while doing other things. If you want to see the text or set a timer in the middle of a session, you must end the activity altogether in order to use the rest of the Luxes user interface.

The screen is too small to be convenient.

You can also easily check the information by tapping or scrolling.

Corey Gaskin

You must receive app notifications before Luxe allows app alerts. It's ominous.

You can use Luxe for notification processing. The screen is so small that you’ll need to tap and scroll once or twice to read even a short message, but you’ll get it done with little hassle. However, you’ll need to enable one notification for each app in your Fitbit app settings. You can also add an app to the notification whitelist only after you have set up Luxe and received at least one notification from that app.

This means that if you have set up Luxe and have not received notifications from your app, you will not be able to receive alerts on Luxe either. Therefore, as more apps visit the Fitbit app on a regular basis and eventually send alerts, you should check for notifications that you can whitelist. Its completely ridiculous and borderline punitive.

Still, Luxe is technically an activity tracker, not a full-featured smartwatch. So, if you like Fitbits’ approach to fitness, but need features such as music control and a more spacious and slightly smoother UI, Fitbit Sense or Versaw will be faster. However, they are forced to suffer from the unwanted notification setup process, among other issues mentioned above.

