Boyfriend Dungeon Updates Content Warnings After Repulsion

Kitfox Games’ dungeon crawl romance simulation already comes with an initial content warning (CW) that tells players that the game covers some dark topics, but what’s saved later in the game It cannot be told exactly to the player. Its lack of specificity caused blowbacks among some players and was announced by the studio to update the game with more thorough warnings.

The Boyfriend Dungeon Trailer touts it as a playful dungeon crawler that can be transformed into a weapon that romantic partners can use in combat. But without falling into spoilers, he jumps into the personal boundaries and agrees through one of his major adversaries. The game may contain references to unwanted progress, stalking, and other forms of emotional manipulation. Play carefully and read the warnings for the current content.

Given the easy-going tone of some people reading the CW and in the marketing material leading up to the release, the delicate topics mentioned may be background details or somehow circumvented. I thought it meant that. In reality, themes are a big part of the in-game story, creating discord within the fandom. Victims of similar trauma say that doing things like stalking the central part of the game is difficult to engage, especially because you bought it unexpectedly for that part of the story.

The Boyfriend Dungeon content warning improperly describes the stalking and emotional manipulation events that exist in the story, Kit Fox Games wrote on Twitter over the weekend. Update the game next week with a more accurate CW. We apologize for any inconvenience caused by the mistake. Thank you for playing!

Some people have sought to be more positive and transparent about the themes they cover, including storefronts that sell games, while others have made emotional manipulation content a complete option. Insisted that it was necessary. This encouraged discussions on social media throughout the weekend about artistic freedom and the extent of personal responsibility in deciding how to tackle a potentially upset story. It also raised questions about the expectations posed by the left-behind creators, compared to those in which artistic freedom is never questioned.

I’m really grateful that no one has harassed me or Kitfox, even if there’s an enthusiastic discourse about the real problem! Wow! Yay! Tanya X, co-founder of Kitfox. Short wrote on Twitter over the weekend. But again, I wish everyone would be kinder. Empathize; recognize your needs. respect.

Released on August 11th on Xbox, Switch and PC, Boyfriend Dungeon was kickstarted in 2018 as a queer romance game that allows players to participate in different types of relationships. I think inclusiveness is important in every game … but especially in games about love and the bonds we build with others, Short said in a 2017 interview about the game. True love is always inclusive.

