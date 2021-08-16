Medovate Receives SAFIRA’s Additional CE Mark Approval-Med-Tech Innovation





Medical device company Medbate has successfully obtained additional CE Mark regulatory approval for SAFIRA (SAFer Injection for Local Anesthesia) technology, including NRFit syringes and palm operators.

Last year alone, Medovate received CE mark regulatory approval for five SAFIRA devices: infusion drivers, foot pedals, lure syringes, NRFit syringes and palm operators. The addition of these latest product ranges aims to further improve patient safety and provide anesthesiologists with better control.

The NRFit Syringe offers a second option for Universal Lure Connected Syringes, where the system was first introduced. It has been recognized that luer connectors can lead to misconnections in medical tubes, which can lead to misrouted medications and gases. The NHS issued a patient safety alert in 2019 to recommend and support a safe transition from luer connectors to NRFit to provide community anesthesia.

Medovate wants to offer anesthesiologists more versatility and choice by offering a brand new Palm Operator. The palm operator uses the same color coding as the original foot pedal operator. This is an important part of the product range for anesthetic injection and inhalation. The palm operator is ergonomically designed and fits comfortably in the palm of your hand under surgical gloves. Adding hand operator products to the SAFIRA series gives local anesthesiologists more options when using SAFIRA.

Alan Finnerty, Technology Director at Medovate, said: Medovate is committed to improving patient care. Extending CE certification to include these new devices is an important milestone for the company and a testament to the team’s focus and commitment. We also integrate our unique products for patients and anesthesiologists around the world, with safety as our top priority.

Stuart Thomson, Managing Director of Medovate, added: Medovate is very proud to launch these next devices in its SAFIRA product range. At any stage of the lure-to-NRFit device transition, both hand and foot operators and SAFIRA syringes can now be used to support healthcare providers with complete solutions to their local anesthesia needs.

SAFIRA was developed with the NHS to facilitate safer injections during peripheral nerve block procedures, transforming local anesthesia into a single procedure, giving anesthesiologists complete control over injections at all times.

It also includes built-in safety mechanisms to limit infusion pressures that help reduce the risk of nerve damage and promote patient safety. Local anesthesia is used to provide pain relief during and hours after surgery. This involves anesthetizing specific areas of the body with local anesthetics, usually under ultrasound guidance.

Over 20 million local anesthetic nerve blocks are performed annually throughout the EU and the United States. As the use of local anesthesia continues to expand worldwide, there is an option to use an NRFit syringe with a foot or hand operator and SAFIRA for a local anesthesia procedure. May have a significant impact on improving patient safety.

This year, SAFIRA was featured at major community anesthesia events, including the European Society for the Treatment of Anesthesia and Pain (ESRA), which was the subject of a dedicated symposium on mitigation to avoid the risk of nerve damage. Game-changing technology was recently exhibited at the RA-UK Annual Scientific Meeting 2021 in Sheffield and the American Society of Regional Anesthesia and Pain Medicine (ASRA) 46th Spring Meeting in Orlando, Florida.

Launched in the US, Australia and New Zealand, SAFIRA will soon be available throughout the UK and Europe starting June this year with Vygon, which features both Medbate’s distributor lures and the new NRFit.

Further regulatory approvals for palm operators are expected throughout 2021, which will make the entire SAFIRA product range available in the United States and additional major markets and appoint additional distributors.

