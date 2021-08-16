Intel announces the “Arc” GPU brand and launches the first “Alchemist” product in the first quarter of 2022





Intel

Intel’s long-awaited discrete graphics for creating games and content is finally named Intel Arc, which plays the concept of story arc and architecture. Formerly known as “DG2”, it is based on the company’s latest generation GPU-designed HPG variant, with the new codename “Alchemist” on the first chip based on the Intel Xe HPG architecture. Intel will release details by the end of this year and will begin shipping Alchemist products by the end of March 2022. The next generation will also be codenamed: Battlemage, Celestial, Druid.

I’ve been waiting for Intel’s discrete graphics for years, but all I got was this crappy T-shirt. (I’m kidding. I didn’t get a T-shirt.) This is the back.

Intel

Little is known from the announcement, except for this information, which supports all the features of Windows DirectX 12 Ultimate and incorporates ray tracing acceleration and AI-based supersampling for anti-aliasing (optimal edge smoothing). .. At this point, the three are essential for competing for the dollar in the game. Intel provides some videos of the actual features, but it’s not particularly beneficial.

The desktop and console discrete GPU market may be considered duopoly, but after all these years it will be hard to crack. Nvidia dominates the PC, AMD occupies a piece of the PC, and owns the graphics on major consoles such as the Xbox Series X, Series S, and PS5. Simply providing competitive performance may not be enough.

However, Intel’s dominance in desktop and laptop CPUs and chipsets is two, especially for optimal power consumption, if Intel can work better with its own CPU integrated graphics than Nvidia. May be advantageous when switching on the fly. Maximize the bandwidth between the central processing and graphics processing subsystems, as AMD does with its own processor.

Given the current state of the GPU market and the shortage of many types of chips that are expected to last at least until the end of 2021, it’s nearly impossible to buy a graphics card for a PC, and it’s affordable. Is impossible. -It makes sense for Intel not to rush out this year.

But until then, I don’t want to be taken out of fun. That’s why we offer logo T-shirts (but not for fans, but the kind of design companies create for employees to wear at trade shows) … not shipped until the earliest September 3rd. Hmm.

Stay up to date with the latest Microsoft News, as well as reviews and advice on Windows PCs.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/computing/intel-launches-arc-gpu-brand-first-alchemist-products-coming-q1-2022/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos