In-progress review of Galaxy Z Flip 3: Let’s talk about its cover screen





The Galaxy Z Fold 3 (black) and Galaxy Z Flip 3 are the latest takes on Samsung’s clamshell mobile phones.

When Samsung announced the Galaxy Z Flip 3 with the new Galaxy Z Fold 3, I wanted to try the new Flip. The original 2020Z Flip is my go-to Android phone between reviews. And there are so many things that bother me as much as I enjoy the first edition of Samsung’s clamshell foldable cell phone. Samsung says it has improved and addressed many of the shortcomings that the original flip had-and if that’s the case, I’m very happy. Entering the third day of the phone test, the first “this is shiny and new” luster is beginning to subside. Still, I’m still really crazy about it. I’m working on a final detailed review, but for now it’s my ongoing life diary on the Galaxy Z Flip 3.

By lowering the price to $ 1,000, offering a new Flip in seven colors, and selling a brightly colored case that looks like a toy, Samsung is the first foldable Galaxy Z Flip 3 that many would consider buying. I set it as a mobile phone. You can almost hear Samsung proclaiming “fold for the rest of us” in the voice of the best Frank Costanza Festivus. Sure, it doesn’t rhyme like Seinfeld.

However, for widespread adoption, Samsung needs to make these Z Flip 3 improvements. People need to make sure they can use it and rely on it like they do with today’s phones. That said, the Z Flip 3 doesn’t allow people to compromise on their daily phone routines.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 feels more even, like a regular phone

Samsung has made many improvements to the body, hinges and screen of the Galaxy Z Flip 3. The body and hinges are made of a harder, more durable material that Samsung calls Armor Aluminum, which makes them less susceptible to damage and scratches. It is reinforced with other metals, similar to using rebar to reinforce construction concrete. You can really feel the extra strength that Armor Aluminum adds to your phone. This makes the entire device feel like a single part, but even the original Flip and even the Motorola Razr foldable phone recognized the individual parts that make up the device. That feeling is not in the Z Flip 3. It just happens to feel like a regular phone folded in half.

The Z Flip 3 is about the same size and weight as the Z Flip 5G, but it feels different when you have it. It feels great to hold it in my hand. I’m sure it can be treated like any other phone I test and review. Overall, with a small change implemented by Samsung, Z Flip 3 no longer feels like an experiment or prototype.

The Z Flip 3 has an eye-catching design and comes in 7 colors.See all photos

There is still a soft crease in the center of the screen, which I hardly care about. It doesn’t distract you and doesn’t interfere with your phone use. You’ll notice it when you manipulate the center of the screen, but not because it feels weak or flawed. I have friends and colleagues who suggest that no one will buy it until the wrinkles are gone. My personal iPhone 12 Mini has a large black notch that cuts into the display. I’m much more concerned than the ZFlip 3 creases.

The Z Flip 3 screen has a new protective film that feels smoother than previous Flip series phones. It’s not like using a phone with a glass screen yet, but it’s similar to a phone with a glass screen with a plastic screen protector.

The adaptive refresh rate of the display is 120Hz, which is great so far.

Currently playing: Watch this: Galaxy Z Flip 3: Samsung’s smallest foldable phone …

6:14

The Z Flip 3 cover display is much larger

Perhaps the most unusual feature of the original flip was its small pill-shaped cover screen. There was great minimal quality for that and it was fine if all you wanted to see was time or a percentage of battery life. But otherwise it was absolutely worthless. First, I was only able to see the first part of the message. So if you get a message from a friend, the cover display will say “Help! I need to come soon …”. It says, “Help! I need to come soon. There is a pizza in the break room.”

On the left is the original Galaxy Flip. And on the right is the new Galaxy Z Flip 3.

Fortunately, the Z Flip 3’s cover screen is four times larger than the original screen and can display up to four lines of text at a time. You can scroll through the notifications. Samsung has also added weather, alarms, timers, music controls, daily steps and schedule cover screen widgets.

That is such an improvement. The Z Flip 3’s cover screen is similar to the Motorola Razr’s quick view display, but it still has its limitations. For example, you can see the entire notification, but you need to open Z Flip 3 to interact or reply. Razr solves the problem without opening the phone.

The larger Z Flip 3s cover screen is a great compromise between the ridiculously small minimalist pill-shaped version of the original Flip and the Motorola Razr’s quick-view display. You can view the entire notification, but you must open the flip to operate or reply. # GalaxyZFlip3 pic.twitter.com/yvDPxK23LA

Patrick Holland (@trickholland) August 14, 2021

Double-tap the cover screen to welcome the anime animals. It’s an unexpected and ridiculous joy. Technically, they’re calling to match similar animals on the new Galaxy Watch 4. The animal just jumps up and down. This makes me happy.

I’ve only tried the Galaxy Z Flip 3 in a few days, and my thoughts will be announced in a future review.

