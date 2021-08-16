Incredible BOTW Trickshot Video is basically the Zelda Olympics





GIF: Nintendo / Duplex Link

What is the surest way to make something cooler? Easy: Seriously set to epic music. A good example here is the thrilling new The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild trick shot montage by BotW streamer DuplexLink. This movie would be nice with mute, but the soundtrack makes it much more interesting.

The 8-minute video begins with an edited highlight of the BotW cutscene (Protecting the Princess! Ganon is bad!). And when it goes into it, let you say it goes into it. Look for yourself:

DuplexLink, which has been faithful to BotW’s trick shot videos for years, has been working on montages for about four months. Last year, YouTuber released a tutorial video showing how to dive into the mesosphere from almost anywhere. Throughout the montage, you can see similar tricks where Link blows up enemies from above with a constant barrage of different types of arrows. Duplex Link obviously likes to fly.

But beyond that, many movies escape a simple understanding. Think of it like Olympic sports, rock climbing, skateboarding, gymnastics.

Do you know how impressed you are while understanding what is happening when you see such talented athletes doing their thing? Undoubtedly, you can probably witness a tremendous display of skills and face it beyond what you can do, but you understand the basic mechanics of what’s happening. Then watch sports at the Olympic level. It’s like ffffffuuuThats is basically a Duplex Links video.

G / O media may receive fees

Read more: The Legend of Zelda breaks down both of the most powerful movements

Of course, this is all amplified by background music that sounds like it belongs to the 2013 Tom Cruise movie. (For curious people, the two tracks are Redemption by Mitchell Broom and SABER Squad by InfraSound.) A pretty cool way to start Monday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kotaku.com/breath-of-the-wild-trickshot-montage-is-the-zelda-olymp-1847493587 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos