Samsung August 2021 update rolled out to these devices





Android updates aren’t perfect yet, but they’re improving year by year. Samsung has a good track record of updates lately and is currently one of the best in the business when it comes to deploying Android updates. Currently, the company is rolling out the August 2021 security update to the Samsung Galaxy lineup. Here is the complete list.

Samsung August 2021 Security Update New Features

Samsung actually launched the August 2021 security update early on July 27th. This is almost a week before the first Monday of July, when Google releases a list of major security issues that are usually fixed by this patch. Being one of the first Android smartphones to start receiving software fixes for Galaxy owners is a big bonus and one of the biggest reasons to choose a Samsung smartphone period.

The update note contains 38 fixes from Google’s regular Android Security Bulletin in August 2021 and includes a number of high-level or critical fixes in the critical to medium range. Fortunately, none of these issues apply directly to Samsung hardware. However, the patch guarantees protection against IV (Initialization Vector) and UAF (Use After Free) related vulnerabilities. The latter made it possible to take advantage of the free memory of the conn_gadget driver.

At this stage, no new features have been added in this patch. Previous updates include camera options and a wide range of software tweaks added for some Galaxy hardware. Unfortunately, there is no such luck this time.

Devices with Samsung August 2021 Security Update

Which Samsung devices are getting the August 2021 security update? The list from Samsung is currently pretty light, but will grow soon. As of July 30, Samsung has already deployed monthly patches to four devices, which is still impressive given that the new month has just begun.

This list includes a note about where the update first debuted and whether it is also available in the United States. As always, the latest additions are marked in bold.

Galaxy S series

As Samsung’s flagship series and the world’s largest seller, it’s no surprise that devices such as the Galaxy S21 series will first get the August 2021 security update. The Galaxy S21 unit in the Chinese market first confirmed the OTA update, and a few days later, on August 4, it further expanded from Germany to a global unit equipped with Exynos, and made its first foray into the United States using the Xfinity lock device. However, as of August 11th, it is now seeded on unlocked models. The Chinese variant does not have access to the GMS or Play Store, so the update firmware build number will be slightly different.

The great budget flagship Galaxy S20 FE is the next product in the Galaxy S series and was updated with a security patch in August 2021. Patches deployed in many European countries have been rolled out to the 4G-only Exynos model and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 version of the Galaxy S20 FE from August 11th. A security patch for August 2021 that will be rolled out in Europe as part of the quarterly update schedule, but for the United States using T-Mobile, updates began to appear on August 14.

Samsung’s affordable flagship Galaxy S10 Lite began applying the latest security patches on August 6, and device deployment in late 2019 began in Spain. If you’re using a Galaxy S20, the rollout of unlocked devices will first begin in the United States and will be further enhanced if you’re using an Exynos model starting August 11.

Galaxy S9 G96xFXXUGFUG4 / G960USQS9FUG2 (first released in Europe) US: available on T-Mobile Galaxy S9 + G965USQS9FUG2 US: available on T-Mobile Galaxy S10 Lite G770FXXS5EUG5 (first released in Spain) Galaxy S20 FE G780FXXU5CUG6 released La Lithuania, Luxemburg, Slovakia, Switzerland) Galaxy S20 FE 5G G781BXXU4CUH1 (first released in Europe) Galaxy S20 G98xFXXU9DUH2 (first released in the United States, worldwide from August 11) USA: Available in unlocked models Galaxy S21 G99x0ZCU2AUGE / G99xBXXU3AUGM (First released in China and Germany from 4th August) USA: Xfinity / Available in unlocked Galaxy Note series

Unfortunately, 2021 will be a year of forgetting hardcore Samsung Galaxy Note fans. The Korean company has finished the series and appears ready to focus only on the folds and Galaxy S lines moving forward. Fortunately, if you have an older Note series phone, the August 2021 security patch has already begun to be released.

The now ancient Galaxy Note 8 was updated on August 6 in the UK and Spain shortly after Americans began seeing the August update for the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra flagship devices in late 2020. Remember that foreign owners are reading Exynos devices Samsung started seeding the August patch for the Note 20 series worldwide from August 9th. It has a slightly different build number that helps differentiate it.

Bill, a 9to5Google reader, has confirmed that the August patch has been rolled out to US Galaxy Note 9 devices since the AT & T lock model. Due to the difference between Qualcomm and Exynos, global device rollout is expected to expand in the coming days. One of the follow-up devices, Note 10 Lite, started receiving the latest security patches on August 13th. Limited rollout has begun in Brazil, but will be rolled out more extensively in the coming days.

Galaxy Note 8 N950FXXSGDUG6 (first released in the UK) Galaxy Note 9 N960USQS9FUG2 (first released in the United States) Galaxy Note 10 Lite N770FXXS8EUG3 (first released in Brazil) Galaxy Note 20 N98xU1UES2DUG1 / N98xFXXS3DUG9 (first released in the United States) 9) : Available on unlocked devices Galaxy Foldables

More flagship foldable “flip” handset will be released shortly, but the August 2021 security patch was seeded on the Galaxy Fold 5G (SM-F907B) before other Fold branded devices. .. The update first arrived in the UK unit, and just a few days later the widespread deployment of the original 4G-only Galaxy Fold (SM-F900F), launched in France, began.

The 4G compatible Galaxy Z Flip (SM-F700F) started receiving the latest patches on August 5th. After a short wait, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, and therefore the 5G-enabled Galaxy Z Flip 5G, began receiving the latest security patches on August 9th. .. It has been widely deployed in vast regions of Europe, including the United Kingdom, France, Germany and the Baltic states.

Galaxy Fold F900FXXS5EUG1 (first released in France) Galaxy Fold 5G F907BXXS5EUG1 (first released in the UK) Galaxy Z Flip F700FXXS7DUG1 (first released in Asia / Europe) Galaxy Z Flip 5G F707BXXS4DUG3 (first released in Europe) Galaxy A

The Galaxy A52 may be quite recent, but in fact the Galaxy A8 three years ago became the second Samsung device updated with a security patch in August 2021. OEMs are often criticized for lack of post-release support, which is really great and is often considered to be far beyond the point of support from other brands. It is a sign of the dedication of Korean companies.

The Galaxy A72, released with the Galaxy A52, also began updating early in August, with Russian and Ukrainian devices starting to receive patches from July 30th. Affordable Android devices make up the majority of Samsung’s hardware collection. The Galaxy A32 is one such thing. Oddly enough, a cheap smartphone with a MediaTek processor instead of Samsung’s own silicon. Mobile phones on this budget began seeing the August 2021 security patch in the Russian market on August 7.

The Galaxy A90 5G is no longer a top-of-the-line A-series device, but we started applying security patches from August 12th to August. Given that the last update dates back to May 2021, this is an important update for the device. It was discovered before its expansion in South Korea, Australia and the United Kingdom was about to expand.

Galaxy A8 (2018) A530FXXSLCUH1 (first released in Russia) Galaxy A32 A325FXXU1AUH1 (first released in Russia) Galaxy A52 A525FXXU3AUG4 (first released in Germany) Galaxy A72 A725FXXU3AUG2 (first released in Russa / Ukraine) Galaxy A90 5G Korea Australia / UK) Galaxy Tab Series

Perhaps the most popular Android tablet line on the market, the Galaxy Tab series of devices offer large displays and a variety of hardware at different points in the price range when a second content-consuming screen is needed. Samsung is also pretty good at keeping the tablet line up to date with the latest patches, including the August 2021 security update.

The Galaxy Tab S6 is one of the first updated Samsung tablets, and the patch was released in South Korea from August 11th.

Galaxy Tab S6 T865XXOS4CUG1 (first released in South Korea) Other Samsung News:

