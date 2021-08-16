Denver Broncos Rating at Madden NFL 22 – The Denver Post





Electronic Arts has announced a complete rating for the following Madden NFL 22 games. Let’s see how Broncos stack up.

Star

Despite missing the entire 2020 season, linebacker Von Miller is once again a top player on Denver’s roster. His overall rating is 93, down from the 97 mark that entered last season. He is followed by four of the team’s proud secondary members: Safety Justin Simmons (91), Cornerback Kyle Fuller (87), Cornerback Bryce Callahan (86), and Safety Kareem Jackson (86). Running back Melvin Gordon III is the most highly rated player in the attack with an overall score of 85.

Draft class

Denver’s first round pick, Cornerback Patrick Sirtain II, has the highest overall score of 76 for players in the team’s first year. He is the fourth highest performer after Fuller, Callahan and Ronald Derby (80). The team’s second round pick, the Jabonte Williams running back, has the next highest score at 75. Let’s take a look at the rest of the 2021 draft class.

Round 3, No. 98: G Quinn Meinerts — 66 Round 3, No. 105: MLB Baron Browning — 67 Round 5, No. 152: S Cadence Stearns — 67 Round 5, No. 164: S Jammer Johnson — 68 Round 6, No. 219: WR Seth Williams — 65 round 7, No. 237: CB Curry Vincent Jr. — 63 round 7, No. 239: DE Jonathan Cooper — 60 Round 7, No. 253: DE Marquis Spencer — 64QB Battle

In the first ranking, Teddy Bridgewater slightly outperformed Drew Lock, with an overall rating advantage of 73-70. Bridgewater has the advantage of short (87-84), medium (81-80), and medium (81-80), which outperforms locks exactly. Deep (83-79) pass game. However, Locke has stronger arms (88-85) and possesses a narrower edge (73-70). Rock has the same overall rating as it did in the 2021 season.

Madden NFL22 Broncos Comprehensive Evaluation

QB: Teddy Bridgewater (73), Drew Lock (70), Brett Rypien (58).

HB: Melvin Gordon III (85), Jabon Williams (75), Royce Freeman (72), Mike Boone (67), Levante Bellamy (64), Damalea Crockett (59).

FB: Andrew Beck (67).

WR: Courtland Sutton (82), Jerry Jeudy (79), Tim Patrick (78), KJ Hamler (72), Diontae Spencer (65), Seth Williams (65), Kendall Hinton (64) , Tyrie Cleveland (62)

TE: Noah Fant (83), Albert Okwegbunam (69), Eric Saubert (62), Austin Fort (58). Denver’s long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer is listed as a tight end with a 29 overall rating.

LT: Garrett Bores (84), Cameron Fleming (66).

LG: Dalton Risner (81), Netan Muti (71).

C: Lloyd Kuschenbury III (69), Brett Johns (66).

RG: Graham Glasgow (77), Quinn Meiners (66), Austin Schlotmann (60).

RT: Bobby Massy (73), Calvin Anderson (55).

LE: Dre’Mont Jones (75), Marquiss Spencer (64), Jonathan Harris (61).

RE: Shelby Harris (80), McTerbin Agim (67), Daeyoung Sizar (63).

DT: Mike Purcell (70), DeShawn Williams (69), Isaia Mack (65).

LOLB: Von Miller (93), Malik Reed (74), Andre Minze (62).

MLB: Alexander Johnson (81), Josie Jewel (75), Baron Browning (67), Justin Strunad (65), Josh Watson (61).

ROLB: Bradley Chubb (85), Peter Taumoe Penu (64), Jonathan Cooper (60), Derek Tushka (60).

FS: Justin Simmons (91), Cayden Stearns (67), Tray Marshall (63).

SS: Kareem Jackson (86), Duke Dawson Jr. (68), Jammer Johnson (68), PJ Rock (63).

CB: Kyle Fuller (87), Bryce Callahan (86), Ronald Darby (80), Patrick Surtain II (76), Michael Ojemudia (75), Nate Hairston (69), Essang Bassy (66) ), Carrie Vincent Jr. (63), Parnell Motley (62).

K: Brandon McManus (78).

P: Sam Martin (75).

Madden NFL22 is scheduled for release on August 20th for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Google Stadia.

