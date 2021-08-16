Cyberpunk 2077 patch fixes the sex scene of an angel and an empty brothel





Screenshot: CD Project Red

The next big patch 1.3 of Cyberpunk 2077 hasn’t been released yet, but there’s a little more insight into what’s included. These additions provide improved minimap orientation and perks reset options. This update also fixes the game’s infamous prostitute scene, where players accidentally picked the wrong person to sleep.

Yes, you are reading that right. About one-third of the long-awaited preliminary notes for patch 1.3 are dedicated to a small fix in the cloud. It’s a VIP Dollhouse player visiting early in the game to find out more information about the missing quest provider, Evelyn Parker. Set up a private room where you can meet male or female sex workers during the mission. Due to the strange UI design, players often mistakenly choose the wrong one.

In the current version of the game, the female option Skye appears first on the left and the male option Angel appears second on the right. However, the name only appears for a moment before it disappears. The dialogue prompt to make a decision first lists the angels. This is a move that has confused enough people when the game was launched last December to be a topic of endless debate about Cyberpunk 2077 subreddit. The most difficult choice in the game is to read one post with nearly 30,000 votes in favor. More notably, some men playing the game started to go crazy, like “Men have a very common headline about accidentally watering a man in Cyberpunk 2077.” It led to an interesting headline.

To fix this, CDPR keeps the names listed throughout the conversation until you ask for a decision. It even experienced the problem of creating YouTube videos that show subtle changes in behavior.

One of the first tasks when I moved to this project, I had been digging into the code for a long time because I wanted to understand the UI video system, but eventually I realized that the problem was in the video setup and CDPRUI. created. Programmer Natalie. The video time value was shorter than the video sequence. In this way, players can better understand the decisions they are making in this story sequence.

Ironically, of course, the scene in question is full of sexual tension, but it also doesn’t include physical sex. Whether you choose Sky or Angel, both just talk to you and listen when you drop your emotional luggage and existential horror. Both the minimap and the perks reset option are not surprising, but more welcome changes.

The much bigger question is whether patch 1.3 will continue to improve Cyberpunk 2077 on the base console, and how it will improve. The game finally returned to the PSN last month, but fell again after temporarily returning to the best-selling charts. CDPR will show details of upcoming updates on the Twitch stream scheduled for August 17th at 12:00 pm EST.

