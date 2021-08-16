Tesla Autopilot Faces US Inquiries After A Series of Collisions





The federal government’s best car safety agency has begun a formal investigation into the Tesla Autopilot’s driving assistance system due to growing concerns about not being able to see parked emergency vehicles.

The Department of Road Safety has 11 cases since 2018 when a Tesla vehicle operating under the control of an autopilot collided with a fire engine, police car, and other vehicles with flashing lights stopped along the road. He said he was aware of the conflict. Seven of these accidents resulted in a total of 17 injuries and one death.

Safety agencies summarized the investigation, most incidents occurred after dark, and the collision scenes encountered included scene control measures such as first responder vehicle lights, flares, illuminated sheet piles, and road cones. Said he was.

The new investigation seems to be the most extensive investigation to date on how autopilot works and how it is flawed. Eventually, safety agencies could be used to force Tesla to recall cars and change systems.

One of the key issues that investigators focus on is how the autopilot ensures that Tesla drivers are paying attention to the road. The company’s instruction manual tells the driver to grab the steering wheel, but the system will continue to operate even if the driver only occasionally hits the steering wheel.

Transition to electric vehicles

General Motors has a similar system called Supercruise that allows the driver to take their hands off the steering wheel, but uses an infrared camera to monitor the driver’s eyes and see that the driver is looking at the road. confirm.

Safety agencies will also find out how the autopilot can identify objects on the road and where the autopilot can be turned on. Tesla tells drivers to use the system only on split highways, but it can also be used on urban streets. The GM system uses GPS positioning to limit its use to major highways, intersections, pedestrians, and cyclists with no oncoming lanes or intersections.

Tesla’s autopilot system generally seems to have difficulty detecting and braking parked vehicles, such as private cars and trucks with non-blinking lights. For example, in July, Tesla collided with a parked sports utility vehicle at the scene of a previous accident. According to the California Highway Patrol, the driver turned on the autopilot and fell asleep, later failing the drinking test.

The Safety Agency survey will survey Tesla models Y, X, S, and 3 from 2014 to 2021 and will survey a total of 765,000 vehicles. This is the majority of cars the company has manufactured in the United States in the meantime.

The agency has already begun investigating more than 20 collisions involving Tesla vehicles and autopilots. Officials said eight of these accidents killed a total of 10 people. These studies aim to delve into the details of individual cases to provide data and insights that institutions and automakers can use to improve safety and identify problem areas.

Tesla and its CEO Elon Musk have dismissed safety concerns about the autopilot and claimed that the system made the car safer than other cars on the road. However, the company acknowledges that the system may not be able to recognize an emergency vehicle that has stopped.

Safety experts, videos posted on social media, and Tesla drivers themselves have documented some of Autopilot’s weaknesses. In some accidents related to this system, Tesla drivers were found sleeping while driving, or were awake but distracted or away. A Californian man was arrested in May after leaving Tesla’s driver’s seat during an autopilot. He was sitting behind the car as he crossed the Bay Bridge between San Francisco and Auckland.

The National Transportation Safety Board, which investigated several accidents related to autopilot, hit a mountain view highway barrier last year because it didn’t effectively monitor driver involvement. It was time for drivers of partially automated vehicles to stop pretending to have unmanned vehicles in Mountain View, CA, which said it caused the 2018 crash that killed Wei Huang. Said Robert L. Samwalt, chairman of the board, last year.

