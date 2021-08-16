Big Tech giants Apple and Google have lost a court battle over patents





Big Tech giants Apple and Google lost their patent proceedings this week. On Friday, a jury said Apple should pay Optis $ 300 million for patent infringement. On Saturday, the judge ruled that Google infringed five audio technology patents owned by Sonos. Something is loaded.

Big tech companies are losing hundreds of millions of dollars in patent litigation as the industry faces increased scrutiny of anti-competitive behavior by lawmakers.

On Friday, a jury decided that Apple should pay Optis Wireless Technology $ 300 million in its second patent trial, according to Reuters.

One day, Sonos won a patent dispute with Google, claiming that the Big Tech giant stole Sonos’ smart speaker technology and cut prices, according to a New York Times report.

Big Tech’s losses this week are part of the recent surge in patent litigation. According to Lex Machina’s 2021 patent litigation report, patent litigation increased for the first time since 2015 during the pandemic. Google faced the most patent proceedings in the country and defended a total of 48 proceedings.

“It’s not surprising that the number of patent proceedings increased during the pandemic. During times of economic uncertainty, companies tend to look for other ways to monetize their assets,” said Laura P. Maslovsky. He told the World Intellectual Property Review.

“I don’t think it’s a blip,” she added. “I think this shows the cyclical trends seen in past patent litigation.”

Google, Samsung, Microsoft, Dell and Huawei Technologies ranked in the top 10 most active defendants in the proceedings filed in 2020. LexMachina2021 Patent Proceedings Report

In March of this year, a jury ruled that Apple should pay Personalized Media Communications LLC $ 308.5 million for patent infringement. “Such an incident caused by a company that doesn’t manufacture or sell products will curb innovation and ultimately harm consumers,” the iPhone maker told Reuters.

Apple proponents say that companies like PMC and Optis are “patent trolls,” a term used to describe companies using patents as a legitimate weapon, not a means of product innovation. It states.

Apple issued a similar statement on Friday, saying, “Optis does not manufacture products and its only business is to sue companies using their accumulated patents. We are unfair to the patents they have obtained. We will continue to defend against attempts to withdraw high payments. “

Companies on the other side of Big Tech’s recent patent litigation have a different idea, saying that large companies are using their leverage to “squeeze” their competitors.

On Saturday, the judge ruled that Google infringed five Sonos patents if the preliminary decision was upheld. Imports of products such as Google Home and Pixel smartphones may be banned.

“This decision reaffirms the strength and breadth of our portfolio and protects innovation from misappropriation by Big Tech’s monopoly,” Sonos Chief Legal Officer Eddie Lazaro said in a statement. It represents a promising milestone in the pursuit of innovation. “

Sonos executives also reported that Amazon Echo products copied Sonos technology, the New York Times. Amazon denies these claims.

A Google spokeswoman told The Times, “I’m disappointed that Sonos has filed these proceedings instead of continuing negotiations in good faith. I challenge these allegations and actively defend them.” Said.

Google, Apple, and Amazon didn’t immediately respond to insider’s request for comment on the story.

