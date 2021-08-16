Spin electric scooter appears on Google Maps





After the Ford-owned company announced a new global integration on Tuesday, Google Maps users will be able to find and rent Spins electric scooters.

Starting Sunday, anyone using Google Maps will be able to see the closest available spin e-bikes or e-scooters in real time. This includes walking time to the vehicle, battery range, and expected arrival time.

However, to pay for the scooter, unlock it and board, the user will be redirected to the Spins app. Google Maps users will be able to see the availability of spins in 84 cities, campuses and towns in Europe and North America, the company said.

Our goal is to make it as convenient or even more convenient as traveling by alternative transportation, bicycles, buses, scooters, public transportation, just like traveling by car, and spin. CEO Ben Bear told The Verge. And until you can do that, you’re not really going to really drive the mode shift that was all focused on in the micromobility industry.

Our goal is to make it as convenient or even more convenient as using another mode of transportation.

When the user selects the bike option after finding directions to a particular location, the spin scooter will appear on Google Maps. According to Bear, these also appear on the public transport tab.

Spin is the latest electric scooter company that integrates its products into Google Maps. Users have been able to find and rent lime scooters since late 2019. In some cities, popular navigation apps also include available bike sharing, public transport schedules, and fare information for using Uber and Lyft vehicles.

Alphabet, which owns Google, is an investor in Lime and contributed a $ 170 million investment in a scooter company in May 2020. As part of the deal, Lime acquired Ubers’ bike and scooter sharing company Jump.

The integration of Google Maps will help level the spin competition in terms of competition with rivals, Bear said. Which is the fastest and most convenient option comes first, right? He said. So it’s done in a really fair way.

Spin, which was acquired by Ford for $ 100 million in 2018, has seen its own sway. Earlier this summer, co-founder and CEO Derrick Ko resigned to take on the role of strategic advisor, and Ben Bear, the company’s CEO, became the new CEO. Spin has announced plans to add electric bicycles to its shared vehicle fleet and at the same time expand to multiple cities in the United States and Europe.

Perhaps all this was spurred by reports that Ford was considering selling from Spin or merging a scooter-sharing company with a special-purpose company, also known as SPAC. did.

A Ford spokesperson declined to comment on Bloomberg’s report on divestment, but since its announcement, top automaker executives have shown confidence in the spin business.

Ford CEO Jim Farley said in a recent statement that under the leadership of Derrick, Sizefan and Euwin, everything he has achieved to advance micromobility solutions in our city and as Ford’s ability. Said he was excited about. They have built a great business. We look forward to continued progress under Ben, who is in a strong position to grow the spin and give more people the freedom to move and pursue their dreams.

