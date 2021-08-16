Would you like to unlock your Apple Watch when it’s not working?Here’s how to solve the problem





When Apple announced iOS 14.5 in April, it introduced the ability to unlock your iPhone with Face ID while wearing a mask, as long as you’re wearing your Apple Watch.

In current health, many people wear masks that cover their faces when they go out or visit the store, so Apple has added “Unlock With Apple Watch” to the Face ID settings on iOS. However, some users have noticed that this feature is inconsistent or does not work at all. If that sounds like your experience, try the tips in this article to see if it works again.

But first, let’s briefly summarize how the feature works.

How to unlock on Apple Watch

When you look at your locked iPhone, Face ID recognizes that the mask is on, checks to see if you’re wearing an Apple Watch, and unlocks it if you’re wearing one. This process is similar to what happens when you unlock your Mac on your Apple Watch. When an unlock occurs, the user will be notified on the Tactile Buzz and Apple Watch to let them know that the unlock procedure was successful. Please note that you can use your Apple Watch to unlock your iPhone only if you’re wearing a mask, not to authenticate your purchase on Apple Pay or the App Store.

To take advantage of this feature, you need to make sure you’re running iOS 14.5 or later on your iPhone and watchOS 7.4 or later on your Apple Watch. As for hardware, you’ll need an Apple Watch Series 3 or later, and obviously an iPhone X or later with Face ID.

The “Unlock ‌iPhone‌ on Apple Watch” option can be turned on in ‌iPhone‌ under Settings-> Face ID & Passcode. To unlock your iPhone using your Apple Watch, your watch must be nearby and on your wrist. You will also need to use your passcode to unlock it.

The first time you try to unlock your iPhone on your Apple Watch while wearing a mask, your iPhone will prompt you for your passcode. Doing this will allow you to unlock your iPhone when you wear it (if you need one, it won’t work without it). Similarly, if you remove and then replace your watch, you will need to re-enter your passcode. Otherwise it will not work.

If all of these conditions are met and you still can’t get your unlocked iPhone, the following suggestions may help you launch and run it to make your Apple Watch work.

1. Make sure your Apple Watch is communicating with your iPhone

Your Apple Watch may be paired with your iPhone, but is it actively connected? You can easily see your Apple Watch by swiping up from the bottom of the screen to bring up the Control Center. If you see a green “iPhone” icon in the upper left corner, your watch is connected successfully.

If you don’t see the green icon, ‌iPhone‌ ([設定]->[Bluetooth]) Is Bluetooth enabled, and[マイデバイス]It’s worth making sure that your Apple Watch appears as connected in the list. 2. Turn off “Unlock on iPhone” on your Apple Watch

Your Apple Watch has the option to unlock your watch on your iPhone as long as it’s unlocked (iPhone)[設定]->[パスコード]->[iPhoneでロック解除]).

Some users have discovered that if you disable this feature and then restart both devices, “Unlock on Apple Watch” will work on your iPhone. Of course, this is a workaround, not a fix. You need to consider whether it is worth compromising on a particular use case to turn off one feature and bring back another. 3. Turn off your Apple Watch passcode and then turn it back on

Given that enabling the Apple Watch passcode is one of the requirements for Unlock With Apple Watch, it’s worth turning this setting back on or off to see if anything triggers.

Open the watch app on your ‌iPhone‌[ウォッチ]On the tab[パスコード]->[パスコードをオフにする]Choose. You’ll be prompted to enter your current passcode on your Apple Watch for confirmation. Once that’s done, restart your Apple Watch and ‌iPhone‌, then re-enable your passcode settings. 4. Reset Face ID

Unlock With Apple Watch relies on Face ID to detect face masks, so it’s worth resetting Face ID to make sure it’s not at the heart of the problem.

Open the Settings app on your ‌iPhone‌, select Face ID and passcode, enter your passcode,[FaceIDのリセット]Tap. 5. Make sure wrist detection is enabled

Apple Watch uses wrist detection to see if you’re wearing it. If you don’t wear it, you will need to enter your passcode to access it. Wrist detection must be enabled for Unlock With Apple Watch to work. Therefore, go to the clock app of “iPhone” and[時計]On the tab[パスコード]Select and make sure the wrist detection switch is in the green on position.

6. Unpair and re-pair your Apple Watch

Unpairing your Apple Watch from your ‌iPhone‌ will help some people suffering from this problem. It will take some time, but if you miss the “Unlock With‌iPhone‌” feature on your Apple Watch, it’s worth the effort as a last resort.

Bring your ‌iPhone‌ and Apple Watch closer together, then open the Watch app on your ‌iPhone‌.[マイウォッチ]On the tab[すべてのウォッチ]Tap. Tap the information (i) button next to the watch you want to unpair. Tap “Unpair Apple Watch”. (For GPS + cellular models, choose to keep your cellular plan.) Tap again to confirm. You may be required to enter your Apple ID password to disable Activation Lock.

Before erasing all Apple Watch content and settings, iPhone will make a new backup of your Apple Watch. You can use backup to restore your new Apple Watch. When you unpair your Apple Watch, you’ll see a “Start Pairing” message. You can then re-pair your watch to your iPhone in the usual way.

Press and hold the side button on your Apple Watch until you see the Apple logo. Wait for the message “Set up this Apple Watch using ‌iPhone‌” to appear on ‌iPhone‌, then tap Continue. If you don’t see this message, open the Clock app on your iPhone and[すべての時計]After tapping[新しい時計をペアリング]Tap. Follow the onscreen instructions to re-pair your watch.Final idea

If none of the above suggestions work, you may have to wait for Apple to fix any issues with future updates. Apple is working to resolve a similar unlocking issue between the iPhone and Apple Watch in recent versions of iOS, which will be fixed in the next software update for iOS 14 or the release of iOS 15 in September. I hope.

