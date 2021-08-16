Metal Gear Solid players are messing up new glitches





Over the weekend, Twitch streamer Boba played Metal Gear Solid for the first time, streaming herself, and after being attacked by some guards, she began to fight them. At that moment, she was accidentally pushed back through a locked door, saving a lot of time and discovering a new glitch that MGS Speedrunners are crazy about the potential for time savings.

With Metal Gear Solid, you’ll eventually reach a section where you need to climb up and down the communications tower, fight helicopters, climb stairs, and rappel ropes. That’s a lot. During this section, Boba escaped from the guards and reached a locked door, so she turned around to fight a swarm of angry armed villains. While she was doing so, she was shot many times, pushed back enough that the snake model seemed to break through the door and activate the trigger, and Boba skipped the stairs and quickly moved to the outside area. I was able to enter. She celebrated with a song.

In an interview with YouTuber Drakon Astron, Boba explained that he didn’t think much at the time. I thought maybe someone did it by accident.

But this was a big moment. No one has ever seen or documented this bug, and it seems that Boba has skipped a significant portion of the gameplay. Soon, as the bug footage spread to Twitter and Reddit, the collective Metal Gear Solid speed-running community lost their shit. It was estimated that if we could reproduce this glitch reliably, we could save more than a couple of minutes. And within a few hours, people started replicating bugs. This wants Boba himself to be called Kevin, but is sometimes called Boba Skip.

Now, after duplicating the bug, players have begun to theoretically create and investigate how this bug works, what it means for the game, and whether it can be done elsewhere. rice field. Players on the MGS Speed ​​Running Discord server are testing other locked doors and inaccessible areas of the game that could save even more time using this Boba / Kevin Skip. If this glitch could be used to skip parts of these areas, Boba not only found a clever trick that could save a few minutes, but also how to run Metal Gear Solid on both the PC and the console. You may have found a whole new strategy that could completely change your game.

Not bad for those who haven’t relentlessly speeded up the game every day and have never actually played Metal Gear Solid. According to Boba, one speed runner loved finding bugs because he wasn’t a longtime speed runner, but someone who had a good time at MGS.

The best part is that it’s not like a geek who has been speed running in Metal Gear for about 100 years, Speedrunner told her. I’m the only one who enjoys video games and accidentally discovers this crazy thing.

