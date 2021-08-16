Google Contacts is the first big resource you have redesigned





Documents can be found in various parts of the Android 12 system. The next big step in the company’s new design language is to update the app, which began with some tweaks made on Google Camera this month. Google Contacts has become the first first-party app to get a fair amount of redesigned material.

Update 8/16: Just two weeks after the redesigned Google Contacts material was launched, it became widely available to all Android users this morning with version 3.51.1.388199234.

Although officially called “Google Material Design Updates” in the Play Store change logs, the list screenshots have been updated to show the tablet / large screen UI.

On Android 11 and below, dynamic colors aren’t available and Google Contacts sticks to light blue accents throughout the app, including search fields and FABs.

Original 7/29: Google Contacts Material You starts from the top with a pill-shaped search field that replaces the previous rounded rectangular shape. This element adapts to dynamic colors, along with a background and a non-circular FAB that is much more prominent with prominent shadows. The shades are very noticeable in the bar and FAB, but subtle in the background. Hue depends on whether the system has a light theme or a dark theme enabled.

Other places where dynamic colors appear include when opening alphabets to organize people or specific contacts. If you scroll up to hide the person’s image, the call / text / video bar will be colored.

Elsewhere, Google Contacts’s redesigned material changes the shape of various buttons. The Save button is now a large pill, but the Edit Contacts FAB is similar in shape to the one in the main list and scrolls down.

Google Contacts also has an updated splash screen for Android 12 that animates the icon from the left.

This Google Contacts material you redesigned is being deployed in version 3.50 via the Play Store. The best way to experience the update is to use Android 12, but shape changes are also valid for Android 11.

Contacts is the largest material you app ever released by Google. Files (Go) has a MY bottom bar, but Google Camera and Gboard mainly use dynamic colors.

Details of Material You:

FTC: We use affiliate links for earning cars. more.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://9to5google.com/2021/08/16/google-contacts-material-you-redesign/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos