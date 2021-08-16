NHTSA begins investigating Tesla autopilot-related collisions





Screenshot: NHTSA

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Defects Investigation Bureau (ODI, FYI) has begun investigating a series of autopilot-controlled Tesla collisions involving emergency vehicles dealing with other incidents. The study specifically targeted 11 clashes, causing 17 injuries and 1 death.

The following is a summary of the survey from ODI.

Since January 2018, the Office of DefectsInvestigation (ODI) has reported 11 crashes in which Tesla models of various configurations encountered first responder scenes and then collided with one or more vehicles involved in those scenes. Identified. Incidents are listed by date, city, and state at the end of this summary.

Most incidents occurred after dark, and the collision scenes encountered included scene control measures such as first responder vehicle lights, flares, illuminated sheet piles, and road cones. It was confirmed that all of the vehicles involved were engaged in either autopilot or traffic-aware cruise control during the approach to the collision.

…

ODI has begun preliminary evaluation of SAE Level 2 ADAS systems (autopilot) on models Y, X, S, and 3 from 2014 to 2021. The survey evaluates the techniques and methods used for monitoring, assistance, and implementation. Driver involvement in dynamic driving tasks during autopilot operation. The study will further evaluate the per-vehicle OEDR when using autopilot mode and the ODD for which autopilot mode is working. The investigation also includes investigating the confirmed crashes listed below and other similar crash-causing situations.

The survey covers all vehicles currently on the market that make up the super-clever acronyms S, 3, X, and Y, all vehicles that can use the autopilot covering about 765,000 Tesla on today’s roads. increase.

This type of crash involving Tesla in the autopilot has managed to avoid seeing emergency vehicles for years. This particular type of disability highlights some very fundamental issues with the current limitations of AI and the fundamental difference between computers and the way people work on tasks. Of driving.

G / O media may receive fees

In short, computers are stupid. It’s oversimplified, but in the context of dealing with the real world, it’s not exactly wrong. The type of collision being investigated here is a flashing light, sometimes colliding with a stopped emergency vehicle with flares, illuminated sheet piles, and road cones. It’s not something that human drivers don’t notice.

Conversely, AI-based drivers do not understand the larger context of the world and drive based on a set of rules that respond to immediate sensor data. This is called bottom-up reasoning rather than human-style top-down reasoning. The overall context of the situation.

This kind of research is urgently needed and will hopefully be the first of the others. I think there is some opposition from supporters of autonomous driving, but in reality, this kind of scrutiny is necessary for all kinds of AV to exist.

The results Id most want to see are the need to be aware of issues specific to Level 2 systems and allow human drivers to control them with minimal or zero warnings, and a safe fail to take the car out to the automaker. This is a result that can encourage the development of over-systems. The number of active lanes if a non-responding driver is found.

