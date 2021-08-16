Rainbow Six Siege: Crystal Guard Brings Rework for Coastlines, Banks and Clubhouses





Rainbow Six Siege’s next strategy, Crystal Guard, has been announced. Following the teaser on op’s name last week and the release of new operator Osa (and her nifty shield gadget), Rainbow Six Siege: about what the next big content update will bring during Crystal. There is a lot of new information. The guard release date rolls around – and it includes a rework of three maps in the FPS game.

Three map rework is planned for this season instead of the usual map rework, but the changes you see are generally modest, but still quite noteworthy. First, there is the coastline. The Ibiza Map, first introduced in 2017 with velvet shell operations, removes concrete bars from courtyard windows to make shootouts more equitable.

These windows will also be barricadeable and will add some new options to the mix. For example, the Defense Operator’s Castle becomes a more powerful choice, allowing more play in luggage and VIP corridor spots. In addition, the walls of the VIP balcony are softened, from which you can rappel to the roof of the building.

As for the base game map bank, the metal rods have been removed here as well, so you can expect a fairer shootout here as well. The railings on the stairs have also been replaced with a new, destructible wooden version that has the same effect. Elsewhere, the vault hatch has been moved deeper into the vault and the bank elevator has been rebuilt. This means that it offers more viability in both attack and defense.

The upper windows (four curved window balconies overlooking the lobby) between the parking area and what the player calls a “banana” are all blocked except one, so the latter is: It’s easy to play. Defender. Other changes to the bank include several banister covers around the “square” (square lobby). This will prevent the defender from being attacked all the way to Janiter’s closet and will find a second door. Attackers can now more safely penetrate the lobby between the lobby and the ATM area. Navigation outside the Bank has also become easier. Huh.

Finally, there is the clubhouse on the base game map. The bar has been redesigned as a bomb site, so the bombs are located on the stage and bar area instead of in the stock room and bar. One of the important changes is that the double soft wall between the construction area and the cash room area is completely sealed. So the bar should still be pretty tricky, but the defender needs to make the latter easier to hold.

Like Bank, Ubisoft is overshooting the outside world, so you’ll find it especially easy to move between the kennel and the main gate.

Rainbow Six Siege Operation Crystal Guard will hit the test server on August 17th. We don’t know the live release date yet, but the update usually ends in the next three weeks or so, so if this operation sticks to the normal pattern, it shouldn’t be long. wait.

