“Rip Band-Aid”: Google executives at banks switch to the cloud





Yolande Piazza, former CEO of Citigroup’s internal innovation unit, CitifinTech, and current vice president of financial services at Google Cloud, advises banks who want to gradually adopt cloud computing. ..

Don’t try to do this gently, she said. Now is the time to strip the band-aid.

Piazza has street credit. She has been a technology leader in the city for decades. In her new position for a year, she talked to bank technicians of all sizes. She helps technology giants understand everything traditional financial services organizations have to think about in technology projects, such as revenue, costs, risks, and customer needs, as they expand their presence in financial services. doing.

Google Cloud Marquee Financial Customers include PayPal. HSBC reviews contact center sales calls in the cloud. Commerzbank in Frankfurt announced in March that it would move a significant number of banking applications to Google Cloud.

In a recent episode of the podcast, Banking With Interest, Piazza shared his thoughts on what banks are doing wrong with cloud computing with Rob Blackwell, Chief Content Officer of IntraFi. Her comments here are taken from the podcast and follow-up email exchanges.

She said the slow approach to cloud adoption that so many banks have adopted doesn’t work.

According to Piazza, some customers are very nervous and very uncomfortable and want to go layer by layer. It’s been pulled out for a long time, and I haven’t seen you actually mastering the ultimate expectations of value. The band-aid-off approach is as follows: “I’m all-in and make this decision. I’m doing all due diligence to show that I can trust this solution.’

Another mistake banks make is not to involve business people in cloud projects, she said.

According to Piazza, these tools enable business value and are most effective at unleashing. If you do business with you on a journey, you will see benefits across all areas and aspects of your organization. So my advice is not to make it just a technology initiative. Business frustration, technology bottlenecks, and limited opportunities to invest in new things. Do it in business.

And Piazza warned that leaders need to pay more attention to the impact on people throughout the organization.

One of the things I learned in my last role [the importance of] Coordinate and engage people throughout the organization to ensure that all risk teams understand what we are trying to do and where we need their help and support. Do business units understand and are they brought to the opportunity? Do the operations teams understand that this is also an area of ​​opportunity for them? I think the more socialization you can do, and the more you can align people in advance, the easier it will be to transition.

Piazza said there is a change in the way banks think about cloud computing.

“The hesitation may have been due to the financial services institutions being too cautious, which made us think twice before migrating our infrastructure to the cloud,” she said. “Currently, cloud technology is becoming more widespread throughout the financial services industry, including our customers. Deutsche Bank, [Bank of New York] Melon, HSBC, PayPal, Global Payments, etc. Financial institutions are helping to not only improve the status of technology through the cloud, but also accelerate their own business transformation. “

Blackwell, the former editor-in-chief of American Banker, also asked Piazza what the bank would look like in five years.

Mr Piazza said financial institutions need to extend their operations beyond traditional banking services. She said the average consumer has about 14 different financial services apps and spends 3% of their screen time together.

She said financial service providers should consider offering a connected set of services.

No one has one savings goal, she said. Maybe you want those new shoes at the end of the month. I want that new car. I want a new home, but I’m saving to make sure I can retire at any time or be protected for rainy days. How can I do that? Do you have 4 different accounts? How can I start thinking about money management in another way in an ecosystem where I can shop for everything I can rest assured?

A few years ago, while she was still in the city, Piazza Steam asked consumers what they wanted for financial services. The best response was to put all the invoices in one place.

“It’s not necessarily the complexity customers want,” she said. “Rather, it’s about how we can simplify and enable a simple user experience.”

Through embedded finance and a single ecosystem, Piazza says, by integrating different financial services in one place, banks can meet their customers wherever they are and at their convenience.

“Responsible finances for children, financial oversight for older parents, and financial institutions may approve individuals to borrow more money to pay for health care than other financial expenditures. Think about the crossroads of health and wealth, “she said. “In addition, I see this ecosystem as a place where people can integrate services that meet their individual needs. It also provides the ability to form communities, allowing individuals to make demographic comparisons of their own. These communities give people access to where they stack up economically with their peers, how to better manage their finances, and useful and easy-to-understand education from their financial institutions. A stronger pulsation about how to receive. “

