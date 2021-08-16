Blissey joins Pokemon Unite as the latest supporter





Pokemon Unite has confirmed that Brissy will join Pokemon Unite as the next playable character. She will be available in-game on August 18th. Same day as the upcoming Pokemon Presents Live Stream.

Blissey is classified as a Pokemon Unite supporter. Her main role is to provide healing and status boosts to allies, rather than attacking and scoring on her own. Blissey is Eldegoss, Mr. After Mime and Wigglypuff, he will be the fourth supporter of the game.

Blissey is the third most identified DLC character in the game. In addition, she will be the second to participate in the game. The first DLC character, Gardevoir, was released on July 28th. Blastoise was announced with Gardevoir, but Blastoise has not yet entered Pokemon Unite.

Blissey is an egg cell supporter Pokemon that has the ability to restore or increase its basic attack speed! Its united movement, blissful aid, allows it to dash to the aid of allies and protect them from attacks.

Come to #PokemonUNITE on August 18th and bring happiness to your friends at Blissey! pic.twitter.com/gI1moTmoUM

— Pokemon Unite (@PokemonUnite) August 16, 2021

What we know about Pokemon Unite Brissy

Blissey has several tools that you can use to assist your Pokemon Unite teammates. She can act as a healer and has the option of speeding up basic attacks. Her gameplay trailer also shows throwing eggs as an attack. This gives you at least one aggressive option that you can use to defeat wild Pokemon or pick enemies in Team Fight.

Blisseys Unite Move is called Bliss Assistance. With move, she rushes towards a nearby ally. Blissey can then provide support to this teammate by protecting it from enemy attacks.

Neither Happiness nor Lucky show her evolved form in this normal-type Pokemon gameplay trailer. As a result, it is currently unknown whether she will launch each fully evolved unite battle or achieve evolution in the course of the battle. There are several other forward-thinking Pokemon, such as Lucario, Snorlax, and Mr. Mime, that will launch a fully evolved unite battle.

