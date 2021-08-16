Ongoing review of Galaxy Z Fold 3: Big update with lots of small improvements





Galaxy Fold 3 is a big update defined by many small improvements.

Sarah Tew / CNET

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is just weird and it’s not bad. The expensive $ 1,800 price is $ 200 down from the Galaxy Z Fold 2. It’s lighter than the previous Fold, but much heavier than the Galaxy S21 Ultra and iPhone 12 Pro Max. It has an even more beautiful fit and finish than the foldable phone it replaces, but what’s frustrating is the dirt and fingerprint magnets (at least in the black version I’m testing). And, like the entire Fold line, it’s a fun tablet to deploy, but it’s an unnatural phone when closed.

The first Galaxy Fold never overcame its durability question. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 was primarily aimed at gaining our trust and proving that the $ 2,000 foldable phone works in the real world. Now that all of this is behind us, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 lives in another question aspect. It lies between being a potentially amazing S-pen tablet and being a heavy and awkward phone.

Compare it with the Galaxy Z Flip 3. GalaxyZFlip3 has a form factor that opens and closes very well. As we enter the fourth day of testing the Z Fold 3, philosophical questions about the Fold’s form factor are being asked to the left and right. I’m still in awe of Samsung’s amazing technological improvements. It’s not a headline, but there are a lot of subtle upgrades and features that deserve it. I’m working on a final detailed review, but for now it’s my ongoing life diary on the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Galaxy Z Fold 3 is a big update consisting of many small improvements

Like the Z Flip 3, the Z Fold 3 feels more cohesive. The folding screen, hinges, and body feel like one uniform piece. Earlier Fold phones were always aware of how different parts of the phone, especially the screen, interacted with the hinges. But that’s almost gone, and I think it’s thanks to this new material called Armor Aluminum used by Samsung. A metal reinforced with an internal structure made of another metal. Think of it as using rebar for the concrete of a building. It lightens the phone, but you can feel the strength of the material through the phone. It gives me the confidence I get from using a regular phone.

Samsung has also created small nip and tack on the body and hinges to make the device more comfortable to hold. The hinge heads don’t stick out too much, and the camera bumps are bulbous and not domino-like.

There are still creases on the screen, so it doesn’t bother me at all. I know that creases are a headache for many, including CNET colleagues. However, the screen has a new protective layer that feels comfortable, but collects finger stains like a detective of law and order: SVU.

Galaxy Z Fold 3 reclaims screen space

When I first picked up the Z Fold 3 and opened the main screen for a while, a subtle effect occurred. I felt like I was really absorbed in the screen. When I thought about it, I noticed that there were no notches or punch holes that I couldn’t take my eyes off. There is no visual distraction on the screen, which is great.

At a certain angle, you can see the octagon of the Galaxy Z Fold 3’s underdisplay camera.

Sarah Tew / CNET

Samsung’s first under-display camera is the reason behind this newly discovered screen tranquility. When the screen is off, you can see the “hole” where the camera is. However, when the display is on, the camera is covered with screen elements. Due to the small number of them, the camera can capture pictures from the display. Think of it as looking out a window with blinds. When the screen is on, you may see this glossy pause sign in the upper right corner of the screen. But it’s still not distracting. It just blends into.

Under-display cameras have no plans to win a photo award. In my first test, the photos taken with the cover selfie camera and the main camera looked better than the photos taken with the under-display camera. The difference is very noticeable in photos taken indoors under dim lighting.

In my case, the only selfies I take are phone reviews, and the benefits of having a “noise-free” screen outweigh the image quality of that camera. Also, according to Samsung, the camera is suitable for video chat and I’m looking forward to trying it out.

I’ve only tried the Galaxy Z Fold 3 in just a few days, and my thoughts will be announced in a future review.

