Pokemon Unite gets Healer Brissy on Kamex with new update

Today, Twitter’s official Pokemon Unite account announced that Brissy will be joining a Pokemon-themed MOBA on Wednesday, August 18, confirming the details of data mining found deep inside the game code last month. More importantly, this post included footage of Blissey in action, including one of the moves fans can expect from Pokemon Unite.

Blissey was added second to the Pokemon Unite roster after Gardevoirs arrived on July 28, but it may not be what most people expected. Many expected Blassoise to be included in the next update as it was the only other character officially announced earlier today. However, players seem to have to wait a little longer to test the classic Pokumon giant water cannon.

In any case, Blissey should be a welcome addition to Pokemon Unite. Pokemon Unite currently has only one support Pokemon focused on true healing in cotton-like Eldegos. The announcement also states that its ultimate unite movement, Bliss Assistance, allows normal-type Pokemon to protect teammates from attacks, which is also consistent with previous Pokemon Unite data mining. increase.

These unidentified leaks also use skills such as Blissey’s Helping Hand, which greatly improves the movement and attack speed of nearby teammates, and the Heal Pulse, which provides a constant recovery flow for both the user and selected allies. It shows that. On paper, Blissey sounds like an absolute powerhouse that plays a much more active role in maintaining the health of the team than Eldegoss.

Blissey is known as a tough wall in other Pokemon games due to its high HP statistics, so it’s not surprising that you can beat it with Unite while healing your allies.

Pokemon Unite is also rumored to receive in future updates the fairy-type evolution introduced in Pokemon X and Y, Nymphia, and the chubby squirrel Greedent from the recent Sword and Shield. And, of course, Blassoise also gives players a lot of fun in terms of post-launch support. A mobile version of the game will also be available in September.

Stay tuned for more Pokemon Unite details, along with stories of Pokemon Legends Arceus and diamond and pearl remakes during the Pokemon Presents broadcast scheduled for Wednesday.

