Google will compete with Apple, Microsoft and Samsung to bring a viable smart ring to market after Amazon’s echo loop fails





Amazon was the first big tech company to bring smart rings to market in late September 2019. They named the Alexa-enabled smart ring an “echo loop.” It surprised a crowd of technicians covering their new product event, but in November 2020 Amazon killed Echo Loop instead of trying to improve it. For consumers, it was $ 130. This isn’t the last time you’ve heard of smart rings, as Apple, Microsoft, Samsung, and Google are currently working on future smart rings.

The patented Apple covered Apple’s first smart ring patent in 2015. Part of this patent states, “Ring computing devices are more portable than mice, do not require a computer, do not require eye contact with a touch screen, and users are tied to a computer, cell phone, or tablet. By not connecting to a specific control electronic device (such as a TV), the user does not have to take their hands off the keyboard to move the mouse, reducing mode switching inefficiencies or with a touchpad. Yes, smaller than existing devices, easy to carry and unobtrusive.

Apple Ring comes with a touch-sensitive surface, gesture sensor, voice input recognition, camera, microphone and more.

In some embodiments, the function optionally includes cursor control, video playback control, volume control, text capture, text input, motion capture, or audio or video selection. Apple may also use it for gesture control in combination with future mixed reality headsets and smart glasses.

Apple patent drawing. The following 1 shows a ring computing device with a touch-sensitive pad or display. figure. Indicates a ring computing device with a touch-sensitive pad or display, camera, and buttons. figure. Indicates a ring computing device with a touch-sensitive pad or display, buttons, and dial controls or crowns. figure. Indicates a ring computing device with a touch-sensitive pad or display, microphone, and speaker. figure. FIG. 5 shows a ring computing device with buttons, dial controls, speakers, and a microphone.

In October 2019, Apple obtained this patent. In December 2019, Apple renewed its patent focusing on future use of gesture controls.

Apple’s big projects usually span years, sometimes more than a decade, as in the case of the iPhone. Apple isn’t perfect, but it’s working on some aspects of the project, using different teams working on different technologies to find ways to make the product useful and unique. This is to bring a product like the Echo Loop to market and avoid killing it a year later.

The smart ring market is currently looking for a purpose. This wearable report provides a list of smart rings on the market today. The report covers things like rings to help you sleep better and act as a fitness tracker. But nothing has hit the market.

Microsoft smart ring patent

In 2015 and 2016, Apple covered a wide range of Microsoft patents for future smart rings, one of which is listed below.

Google smart ring patent

At the end of last month, the patented Apple discovered Google’s second smart ring patent application, 20210223886, which was first filed in February 2021. The following 1 shows a front perspective view of a smart ring having an inward facing input device. figure. FIG. 2 is a rear perspective view of the wearable electronic device of FIG. 1.1.

Google’s patented fig. 19A and 19B below are schematics showing a wearable electronic device (smart ring) having an input region that includes at least one capacitive pad and at least one pressure sensing pad. 1 and 2 FIGS. 20A and 20B are schematics showing exemplary capacitive pads that can be mounted on any smart ring. figure. A ring with an exemplary pressure sensitive pad that can be implemented in any of the smart ring designs is shown. And Figure 1. FIG. 22a shows a ring having an input area that includes at least one capacitive pad and at least one pressure sensitive pad.

Google has pointed out in filing that the touchscreen or pad resolution of some ring models can be similar to the touchscreen resolution of today’s tablets, laptops, or smartwatches. Google also notes that the ring’s capacitive pad is touch-sensitive, allowing you to tap in different areas and scroll along the outer surface of the smart ring.

The ring works on a wireless network and uses a micro USB charger. Google’s patents focus on how the device works, rather than delving into future scenarios in which the ring may be used specifically. For more information, you can check Google’s patents here.

A year ago, Google patented a smart ring with a built-in camera that would act as an input device for future smart glasses, as shown in Google’s patent diagram below.

For more information, you can find Google’s patent 10,834,304 for camera-equipped smart rings here.

For now, the failure of Amazon’s smart ring Echo Loop is putting pressure on other tech giants to think about their value before putting such a device on the market. Using smart rings as input devices for future smart glasses and VR headsets could be the starting point and part of next-generation interfaces that use rings like portable mice.

Google believes that a ring with a camera is a great way to take a selfie. Maybe it’s just me, but it’s hard to swallow. Microsoft believes their ring works on the Xbox and business whiteboards. Therefore, there are many possible ideas, and it’s only a matter of time before someone finds a ring killer application that could motivate consumers to buy a device.

Will Apple take the lead in smart rings in the future? Due to Apple’s overall approach to bringing new devices to market, smart rings can take longer than their competitors. Smart rings can find a starting point as a navigation input device for menus displayed on smart glasses and mixed reality headsets.

In the short term, one of the other big tech companies like Google, Samsung and Microsoft could beat Apple to market. It’s like Amazon, but it’s not that important unless you provide a killer app. Each patent from Apple’s competitors brings hope that they are making a winning device, but over time it will be known who will be the winner.

