Tesla is investigating as the car continues to collide with emergency vehicles

Federal safety regulators are using autopilot or other self-driving features to investigate at least 11 accidents related to Tesla vehicles that collided with emergency vehicles when they arrived at a previous collision site.

The Department of Road Safety said seven of these accidents resulted in 17 injuries and one death.

According to NHTSA, all of the Tesla in question were activated when the self-driving autopilot feature or traffic-conscious cruise control approached a collision.

Tesla’s (TSLA) share price fell 5% in the morning trading following news of the survey.

The accident under investigation occurred in nine different states between January 22, 2018 and July 10, 2021. They were mainly done at night, and all post-accident scenes included controls such as first responder vehicle lights, flares, illuminated sheet piles, and road cones.

Tesla did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the probe.

This January 22, 2018 file photo shows a Tesla Model S electric vehicle crashing into a fire engine on Interstate 405 in Culver City, California. This is one of 11 accidents involving a Tesla vehicle with an autopilot and an emergency vehicle.

The safety of Tesla’s autopilot has previously been questioned. The National Transportation Safety Board, another agency investigating plane crashes and other fatal accidents, said the autopilot killed a Tesla driver in a fatal crash in Florida in 2018. I found that I was partially blaming.

Police in the suburbs of Houston said no one had crashed into Tesla’s driver’s seat earlier this year and killed two people in the car, but Tesla denied this. However, Tesla’s vice president of automotive engineering, Lars Moravi, told investors in April that Tesla’s adaptive cruise control was activated and accelerated to 30 miles per hour before the car collided. confirmed.

Tesla has endeavored to provide drivers with fully autonomous driving technology. However, the data show that cars using autopilot have fewer accidents per mile than cars driven by drivers, but current autopilot features require active driver monitoring. , Warns that the vehicle will not be autonomous.

Safety agencies will be able to better understand the cause of a particular Tesla crash, including the techniques and methods used to monitor, assist and implement the driver’s involvement in driving while using the Autopilot. I said it would be. Also investigate the cause of the crash.

NHTSA has reminded the public that cars on the market today cannot be driven on their own, officials said in a statement. All available vehicles require a human driver to be in constant control, and under all state law, the human driver is responsible for operating the vehicle. Certain advanced driver assistance features can promote safety by helping the driver avoid collisions and reduce the severity of the collisions that occur, but like all vehicle technologies and equipment, drivers Must use them correctly and responsibly.

The survey includes Tesla Y, X, S, and 3 model years from 2014 to 2021.

Tesla analyst and voice critic Gordon Johnson wrote to clients on Monday that the issue could be injured not only by autopilot users, but also by cars using this feature. He wrote that it was also related to other non-Tesla drivers on the road.

Johnson writes that NHTSA focuses on the specific dangers Tesla poses to people outside the car, those who have never agreed to become autopilot guinea pigs. So, as used in the past, simply saying that a Tesla driver accepts the risk of an autopilot doesn’t seem to be a defense here.

Autonomous driving options such as the Tesla Autopilot and the more widely available adaptive cruise control available on vehicles from various automakers are suitable for decelerating vehicles when the vehicle in front is decelerating. Expert Sam Abu Elsamide says Self-Driving Cars and Chief Analyst at Guidehouse Insights.

However, according to Abuel Samid, these vehicles are designed to ignore stationary objects when traveling at speeds above 40 mph, so they are on the side of the road, such as on elevated roads or on the shoulders. Do not step on the brakes when approaching a stationary object. Fortunately, most of these vehicles with some sort of automatic braking stop when a stationary object is moving more slowly, Abuelsamid said.

The real problem he said is that many Tesla owners assume they can actually drive their own car more than drivers of other cars with automatic braking and other safety features. That is. Also, clues that drivers see when approaching an accident site, such as road flares and blinking lights, are more meaningful to humans than autonomous driving systems.

Regarding Tesla’s autopilot feature, Abuelsamid says that if it works, it can be very good in most cases. But it can easily be confused by the fact that humans will not cause problems. Machine vision is not as adaptable as humans. And the problem is that all machine systems sometimes make ridiculous errors.

